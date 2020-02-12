Walt Disney World, Disneyland Raise Prices
February 12, 2020
The tradeoff of paying for a ticket to Walt Disney World or Disneyland is, of course, living the moment. A day at either park is one of the most incredible—or magical, if you want to use Disney’s own words—experiences you can have at any age.
But the experience continues to be costly.
For the second time in eight months, Disney World has raised its ticket prices.
Here’s how it breaks down, according to Popsugar.com:
—4-Park Magic Ticket ($85 to $102)
Admission to four theme parks, one park per day. Price depends on how busy the park will be on the date of your visit.
—4-Park Magic Ticket With Water Park and NBA Experience: additional $40 per ticket
—Park Per Day ($109 to $159)
Single day admission to one park. Price depends on how busy the park will be on the date of your visit.
—Park Hopper Option, or admission to multiple theme parks each day: Additional $65 per ticket for one-day ticket, $75 per ticket for two- to three-day tickets, and $85 per ticket for four- to 10-day tickets
—Park Hopper Plus Option, or admission to multiple theme parks each day and includes certain number of visits to a water park or other Walt Disney World sports-related events: Additional $85 per ticket for one-day ticket, $95 per ticket for two- to three-day tickets, and $105 per ticket for four- to 10-day tickets
—Water Park and Sports Option, includes a certain number of visits to a water park or other Walt Disney World sports-related fun: Additional $70 per ticket
The cost of annual passes for non-Florida residents went from $1,949 to $2,199, although it includes no black-out dates and complimentary parking.
Florida residents will still pay $999 a year.
Disney World previously raised ticket prices in June of 2019 when its new Star Wars attraction opened.
