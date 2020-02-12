Last updated: 12:20 PM ET, Wed February 12 2020

Walt Disney World, Disneyland Raise Prices

Entertainment Rich Thomaselli February 12, 2020

Mickey, Minnie, Disney
Children pose with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. (photo via Walt Disney World Resort)

The tradeoff of paying for a ticket to Walt Disney World or Disneyland is, of course, living the moment. A day at either park is one of the most incredible—or magical, if you want to use Disney’s own words—experiences you can have at any age.

But the experience continues to be costly.

For the second time in eight months, Disney World has raised its ticket prices.

You May Also Like

Minnie Mouse Enjoy Valentine’s Day at Walt Disney World Resort Entertainment

Walt Disney World Reservations for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to Open... Hotel & Resort

Patrick Maholmes, Super Bowl 2020 Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to Lead Victory Parade at... Entertainment

2019 Disney’s EPCOT to Debut Three New Films Entertainment

Walt, Disney, World, Disneyland Disney World, Disneyland Add Secret Baby Yoda Cocktail Entertainment

Here’s how it breaks down, according to Popsugar.com:

—4-Park Magic Ticket ($85 to $102)

Admission to four theme parks, one park per day. Price depends on how busy the park will be on the date of your visit.

—4-Park Magic Ticket With Water Park and NBA Experience: additional $40 per ticket

—Park Per Day ($109 to $159)

Single day admission to one park. Price depends on how busy the park will be on the date of your visit.

—Park Hopper Option, or admission to multiple theme parks each day: Additional $65 per ticket for one-day ticket, $75 per ticket for two- to three-day tickets, and $85 per ticket for four- to 10-day tickets

—Park Hopper Plus Option, or admission to multiple theme parks each day and includes certain number of visits to a water park or other Walt Disney World sports-related events: Additional $85 per ticket for one-day ticket, $95 per ticket for two- to three-day tickets, and $105 per ticket for four- to 10-day tickets

—Water Park and Sports Option, includes a certain number of visits to a water park or other Walt Disney World sports-related fun: Additional $70 per ticket

The cost of annual passes for non-Florida residents went from $1,949 to $2,199, although it includes no black-out dates and complimentary parking.

Florida residents will still pay $999 a year.

Disney World previously raised ticket prices in June of 2019 when its new Star Wars attraction opened.

For more Entertainment News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
TravelPulse Podcast

LISTEN: State of the Hospitality Industry and More on the...

LISTEN: Coronavirus Travel Impact, Dominican Republic Bouncing Back and More on the TravelPulse Podcast

WATCH: Travel-Related Super Bowl LIV Commercials

gallery icon Filming Locations for Top 2020 Oscar Nominated Movies

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Kicks Off This Weekend

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS