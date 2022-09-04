Warner Bros. Announces a Wizarding World Festival Coming in 2023
Entertainment Laurie Baratti September 04, 2022
Warner Bros. Discovery announced last week that an inaugural, three-day Wizarding World Festival will be coming to the U.S. in 2023. Witches, wizards and muggles alike will be able to gather together to celebrate the fantastic universe of J.K. Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter stories, as well as the rest of the imaginary, interconnected Wizarding World.
That vast universe currently includes a trio of epic Fantastic Beasts films, and the multiple award-winning stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. It has even expanded into video and mobile games, developed by Portkey Games, real-world exhibitions and four lands located within Universal theme parks.
The news was made public on September 1 amid the franchise’s annual celebration of ‘Back to Hogwarts’ day. Warner Bros.’ planned Wizarding World Festival will be the ultimate fan experience, designed to engage directly with Harry Potter enthusiasts from all around the world.
The future festival is being developed in partnership with themed entertainment company Superfly X and presented by live-entertainment platform Fever.
The first-time event will tentatively include panel discussions, film screenings, special guest appearances, photo opportunities, autograph signings, cosplay and trivia competitions, exclusive merchandise and special announcements. Plus, even more magical experiences, all of which will take place within enthralling environments reflecting Rowling’s fantastical world, which has captured the imaginations of millions around the globe.
“The Wizarding World is a global phenomenon with millions of fans that span generations. We are beyond excited to celebrate this magical community and bring everyone together for an epic fan festival - more than a traditional fan fest, a true experiential celebration - a must-see event,” said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. “From a beloved book series and iconic films to experiential touchpoints all across the globe, the Wizarding World franchise is truly special and we can’t wait to see fans of all ages come together for an event that celebrates it all.”
“Superfly X has a long history in festivals and location-based entertainment, so we’re delighted to bring that expertise to the Wizarding World with a festival of this magnitude,” said Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer at Superfly X. “The global Wizarding World community is one of the most dedicated, dynamic fanbases in the world so it made perfect sense to us to work with Warner Bros. to celebrate such an iconic franchise. The Wizarding World Festival is sure to conjure memories that will last a lifetime.”
Further details about the forthcoming Wizarding World Festival, such as dates and locations, will be revealed soon, Warner Bros. Discovery said. For now, fans are invited to visit WizardingWorldFestival.com, where they can sign up to receive event updates as they are released.
