WATCH: Family Recreates Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean Ride at Home
Entertainment Patrick Clarke March 23, 2020
A Utah family is going viral after hilariously recreating Disney's iconic Pirates of the Caribbean Ride at home while the theme parks remain closed as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Inspired by a homemade Splash Mountain video posted to Facebook by Chip and Co. last week, the Thornock family went to work while practicing responsible self-isolation, using costumes, props and even the family dog to recreate their favorite ride.
"We already had some pirate stuff from Halloween and such. We are very familiar with the ride, so we picked out some of the key parts and brought it to life using items lying around the house," the family's second-oldest daughter, Brin Thornock told SYFY WIRE.
"It only took us about an hour-and-a-half to put everything together. We shot it on our phones and I edited in my phone as well," she added. "The hardest thing was trying not to break character and laugh."
As of Monday morning, the Thornocks' video has been viewed more than 1.7 million times on Twitter, racking up more than 92,000 likes and nearly 31,000 retweets.
California's Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and other Disney parks around the world have been temporarily shut down as officials aim to slow the spread of COVID-19. In the meantime, all you need is a bit of ingenuity to bring your favorite rides to your doorstep.
"Just enjoy your time together as a family. Get creative," Thornock told SYFY WIRE.
