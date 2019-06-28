WATCH: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen Talk Disney World’s Toy Story Land
Happy one-year anniversary Toy Story Land!
On June 30, 2018, Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., reached a milestone in its multi-year transformation with the opening of this immersive new land.
Inspired by Pixar Animation Studios’ Toy Story films and sprawling over 11 acres, Toy Story Land makes guests feel like “honorary toys,” where they play with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and other favorite Toy Story characters in fun attractions throughout Andy’s backyard.
To commemorate this big anniversary, Toy Story stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen recently visited Toy Story Land in support of their new film, Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” and chatted about what it’s like to see their films come to life in a whole new way at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; video of their comments is available at WDWNews.com.
Joining Allen and Hanks in Toy Story Land were other “Toy Story 4” stars Annie Potts, Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks and Tony Hale.
Inside the land, guests can ride Slinky Dog Dash, a multi-launch, family-friendly roller coaster; take a whirl in toy rocket ships in Alien Swirling Saucers; play interactive, 4D midway games in Toy Story Mania!; grab a bite to eat at Woody’s Lunch Box and enjoy an oversized world of children’s toys and games.
SOURCE: Walt Disney World Resort press release.
