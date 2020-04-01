WATCH: Walt Disney World Continues Flag Ceremony at Magic Kingdom
Entertainment Patrick Clarke April 01, 2020
While Walt Disney World Resort is currently closed until further notice due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the security team remains on-site and is helping keep an important tradition alive.
Despite the lack of guests, the essential team members continue to raise and lower American flags throughout the park, like the one at Town Square in Magic Kingdom, each and every day.
"Continuing that tradition is a reminder to never forget the debt of gratitude that Americans owe to veterans and active-duty military service members around the world," Walt Disney World News said in a statement, calling it "a reminder of how we’ve overcome adversity throughout history and we’ll do so again in the weeks ahead."
"While our world looks very different today, one thing endures...the American flag still flies over Walt Disney World. I’m inspired how our Security Cast Members continue to raise it each and every morning at Magic Kingdom while they are on duty protecting the magic," added Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D’Amaro in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "It’s a symbol that we’re still here and will not falter. I hope this inspires you as well. We will be back. Thanks to all our incredible Cast Members who continue to maintain the magic until that day. Until then, please take care of yourselves and your families. We will see you soon."
Disney temporarily shut down theme parks and its cruise line last month in response to the global impact of COVID-19 and recently informed travel agents that bookings will only be accepted for dates after June 1, 2020.
