What You Need to Know About Disney’s New Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Ride
Entertainment Eric Bowman May 06, 2022
The newest attraction at Walt Disney World is set to open on May 27.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind puts guests into space and on a mission to help save the galaxy from the villain Eson, a Celestial being who wants to erase human history.
TravelPulse was on hand at EPCOT to speak with Disney Imagineers about the new roller coaster and get a first-hand experience at riding.
The thrill ride features a height requirement of 42 inches and has a soundtrack of six rock songs that rotate with every ride, so you never know which song you get until the reverse launch, a first for Disney coasters, shoots you on an exciting journey in space.
In addition to the first reverse coaster launch, Cosmic Rewind delivers several other firsts for Disney including being the first coaster attraction at EPCOT, the first Walt Disney World Attraction to feature Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and the first Disney Omnicoaster.
Disney is calling the ride vehicle the Omnicoaster because it allows the vehicles to make controlled rotations that will always keep guests focused on the action. Riders will have plenty of time to check things out all around them too as this is the longest fully enclosed coaster in any Disney theme park and one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world.
Check out the video to see more!
