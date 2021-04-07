WhiteWater Celebrates New Attractions This Year
April 07, 2021
WhiteWater, one of the world’s leading water park developers, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year by announcing new attractions in over 25 countries around the world.
Next to Chicago’s Six Flags Great America is Hurricane Harbor Chicago, which will be home to the tallest water coaster in the world, at 86 feet tall, called the Tsunami Surge. Six Flags is also set to debut the Midwest’s first Tailspin water slide at Hurricane Harbor Rockford.
WhiteWater is also working with Kaisa Group to create a water park in Golden Bay, China. Modeled after a traditional Chinese fishing village, this park will bring the nation’s first Abyss funnel slide to China, towering almost 100 feet in the air.
Qatar’s first-ever entertainment island, Qetaifan Island North, will debut a large water park built by WhiteWater, which will be home to the world’s tallest water slide at 260 feet tall.
The Shankus Water Park near Gujarat, India will expand its park, quadrupling its size and adding several new slides and rides, like the AquaTube, Whizzard and Freefall.
“The attractions were selected to cater to different age groups, their safety, and security,” says Ruchi Chaudhary, director of Shankus Water Park and Resort. “Our original water park rides were from WhiteWater back in 1993, and even now, we trust the quality of WhiteWater and hence selected all rides from them.”
In the Philippines, The Aegean Bay Boracay Water Park is set to open, boasting ten water slides, as well as several rides geared towards young children.
Lastly, Europe’s first LEGOLAND water park will be built at the Gardaland Resort in Italy.
