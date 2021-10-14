Last updated: 02:41 PM ET, Thu October 14 2021

Win a Trip to Walt Disney World With This New Contest

Entertainment Lacey Pfalz October 14, 2021

Minnie and Mickey greet park guests at Walt Disney World.
Minnie and Mickey greet park guests at Walt Disney World. (photo via Visit Orlando)

Visit Orlando is giving one lucky winner and up to 49 friends and family members a free vacation to Walt Disney World with the Visit Orlando’s Most Magical Gathering Contest, in honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

The winner of the contest will receive a three-night stay at the Walt Disney World Resort, including tickets to Walt Disney World, two private catered group celebrations, roundtrip airfare on Spirit Airlines and transportation to and from the airport for the winner and up to 49 friends and family members.

To enter, visit the Visit Orlando website and upload a group photo with a 250-word answer to the question, “Why do you and your family need a Magical Gathering?” The top ten finalists will then submit a two-minute video showcasing why they deserve the trip. One winner will be chosen.

The contest runs from October 14 through November 29, 2021. The grand prize winner will be announced in January 2022. The winning party’s vacation dates are March 4-7, 2022.

"Being together with family and friends is valued today like never before," said Maryann Smith, vice president of sales, services and events at Disney Destinations. "After so many people have missed so many milestones and special events, our Disney team can't wait to host the contest winners and other groups for unforgettable experiences that can only happen at Walt Disney World Resort – especially during The World's Most Magical Celebration commemorating our 50th anniversary."

