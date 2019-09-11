Last updated: 09:46 AM ET, Wed September 11 2019

Woman Banned From Disney for Life Due to Fight Over Cigarettes

Donald Wood September 11, 2019

Disney's Hollywood Studios, archway, Walt Disney World
Disney's Hollywood Studios celebrated its 30th Anniversary on May 1st (photo by Emily Krause)

A woman from Florida has been banned from Disney theme parks for life after she became violent outside Hollywood Studios when she couldn't find cigarettes.

According to The Ledger, 53-year-old Ellen McMillion, of Brandon, Florida, was arrested and charged with third-degree felony battery and misdemeanor disorderly intoxication at around 9 p.m. on September 5.

McMillion was outside Disney’s Hollywood Studios when she walked up to a taxi driver and asked him for a cigarette. When the driver informed her that he did not smoke, McMillion reportedly started slapping him.

Police were called to the scene and McMillion was observed slurring her words and smelling like alcohol. She admitted on several occasions to authorities that she was under the influence, but she would not share details of the incident until she got a cigarette.

The police report claims McMillion was “yelling profanities as multiple adults and children walked by,” and was arrested. As she was being transported to the Orange County Jail, she reportedly kicked a deputy in the leg at least twice as she was being loaded into a patrol car.

As a result of the incident, Disney security has banned from McMillion from all Walt Disney World properties, with a theme park spokesperson saying the facility has “no tolerance for violence.”

