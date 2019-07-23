Woman Reportedly Punches Disney World Employee, Gets Banned for Life
July 23, 2019
A woman visiting the Walt Disney World Resort reportedly punched an employee in the face earlier this month after a dispute over a FastPass.
According to The Miami Herald, 23-year-old Jessica Grines allegedly punched an employee working at the Tower of Terror in the Hollywood Studios area of Disney World and began pushing buttons on the ride’s control panel after being informed her FastPass wasn’t valid for the attraction.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place shortly before 9 p.m. local time on July 13 when 23-year-old Disney employee Taylor Gragert approached the woman and her group to inform them their passes would not be accepted.
When the group grew aggressive, Gragert called security, which prompted Grines to begin pressing buttons on the ride. When the Disney employee attempted to stop her, the guest allegedly punched her in the face and the group ran away.
Disney security rounded up Grines and her group, and despite Gragert choosing not to press criminal charges, the theme park has banned the attacker for life, saying, “We don’t tolerate unsafe behavior.”
