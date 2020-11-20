World Tourism Organization Recognizes Grupo Xcaret During 42nd Plenary Session
WHY IT RATES: The company is being recognized for its contribution to the reactivation of the tourism sector. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
During the 42nd Affiliate Members Plenary Session of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), held in Madrid on November 5 and 6 in a hybrid format, Grupo Xcaret, leader in sustainable and socially responsible tourism in the Mexican Caribbean, was recognized for its contribution in elaborating protocols for the reopening of the brand’s eco-friendly parks, which has significantly supported the local tourism sector.
“It is an honor to receive this recognition granted to Grupo Xcaret for its contribution to the promotion and reactivation of tourism,” said Gerardo Guiza Vargas, Economic Affairs Counselor of the Mexican Embassy in Spain, who accepted the award.
On his part, Architect Miguel Quintana Pali, Founding Partner and Chairman of the Board for Grupo Xcaret stated that "for us, people are our priority, so it is an honor to receive this recognition. We know that the main challenge we face in the tourism industry is to recover and generate confidence in travelers and to achieve this, it is necessary to provide them with security and tranquility, so we maintain our commitment to continue working on actions that allow us to promote and reactivate our industry."
Last May, the Mexican company announced its Xafety 360°model, a robust plan detailing safety and hygiene protocols implemented at its facilities as a prevention measure to combat the spread of COVID-19 including 1,300 specific actions aimed at guaranteeing the safety of visitors, guests, employees and suppliers.
Likewise, Grupo Xcaret actively collaborated with the UNWTO as part of the Board of Directors of Affiliate Members to enrich the recommendations and measures brief for the recovery of tourism and was part of the team of advisors that developed the IAAPA Reopening Guide (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions).
During the plenary session, which laid the foundations of the UNWTO Work Programme for 2021 and shared best practices and proposals for the recovery of the tourism sector, UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili pointed out that "the participation of all sectors of our industry will be necessary to reactivate tourism and boost recovery. Since the beginning of this crisis, tourism has been a pioneer in adapting to the new normal and has considered public health issues a priority. Now, the sector needs the support of governments and international organizations to reactivate, gain strength and showcase resilience for the benefit of millions of people and businesses around the world.”
In addition to Grupo Xcaret, other tourism entities recognized by the UNWTO include the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its work in support of the global air transport sector, CaixaBank for its support of tourism companies of all sizes and the City of Madrid for setting an example and standing out in promoting public-private partnerships for response and recovery.
