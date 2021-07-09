World’s Deepest Diving Pool Opens in Dubai, Complete With Sunken City
Entertainment Laurie Baratti July 09, 2021
A new aquatic adventure experience, which touts the world’s deepest diving pool has just opened in Dubai for scuba and freedivers of all levels to learn or practice in an unparalleled environment.
Newly opened, Deep Dive Dubai now holds the title of world’s largest underwater attraction, boasting the deepest man-made swimming pool for diving on Earth, as was verified by Guinness World Records.
The facility’s impressive freshwater swimming pool is a record-breaking 200 feet deep, holds roughly 3.7 million gallons of water—the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools—and is kept at a comfortable 86 degrees. The pool also contains a “sunken city”, styled as an abandoned urban streetscape, and featuring a submerged apartment, garage and arcade, among other surprises.
In a nod to the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) rich pearl-diving history, Deep Dive Dubai’s over-16,000-square-foot facility was built in the shape of a giant oyster, and also includes a dive shop, gift shop and an 80-seat restaurant that’s set to open later this year; plus a variety of meeting, event and conference spaces. On the lower floors, the restaurant will feature large underwater viewing areas so that diners can observe the deep-water diving activity.
Divers of all levels are invited to explore the underwater “ruins” with scuba-diving and freediving classes, workshops and guided experiences, and enjoy a unique subaquatic adventuring opportunity within a safe and controlled environment. Deep Dive Dubai’s instructor-led courses and guided experiences are divided into three categories—Discover, Dive and Develop—to cater to everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned divers.
Its unrivaled facilities feature top-notch filtration systems, with pool water circulating every 6 hours through siliceous volcanic rock, advanced NASA-developed filtration technology and UV treatment.
Among the massive dive pool’s features are two underwater habitats, with dry chambers situated at six and 21 meters deep, an advanced sound and lighting system to set the mood, with 164 lights positioned throughout the pool, and 56 underwater cameras capable of capturing the underwater activities from every angle.
All courses and experiences include high-end equipment rentals, such as Halcyon, Scubapro and Fourth Element dive gear, supplies by Deep Dive Dubai’s team. Experience videos and photos are included with Discovery Dives, but a range of underwater photo and video equipment are also available to rent alongside other experiences.
“By design, Deep Dive Dubai offers something truly unique for everyone and our team is committed to ensuring a memorable experience, with outstanding service, for everyone, every time,” said Deep Dive Dubai’s Director and world-record-holding cave diver, Jarrod Jablonski. “For those seeking a unique experience, Deep Dive Dubai provides an exceptional, safe and controlled environment to learn all about diving. For experienced members of the freedive and scuba dive communities, it’s a facility and experience like no other.”
Deep Dive Dubai is currently open by invitation only, but the facility is supposed to open to public bookings by late July. The venue has the capacity to hold events for up to 100 people, with onsite catering options that make it perfect for everything from birthday parties and weddings to movie screenings and product launches.
For more information, visit deepdivedubai.com.
