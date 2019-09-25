World's Largest Underwater Theme Park Opens in the Kingdom of Bahrain
Entertainment Lauren Bowman September 25, 2019
Eco-friendly travel is a hot topic in the travel sphere. And with more Millennials beginning to travel and the ever-growing topic of environmental impact humans have on our planet, sustainable tourism is going to become an ever-more present forethought in the way people travel.
Bahrain worked with multiple groups in an effort to ensure that their newest underwater theme park, Dive Bahrain, is not only exciting and provides a unique experience, but they also wanted to make sure their impact on the local environment was minimal.
Diving enthusiasts will marvel at the all-new, world's largest underwater playground filled with places to explore like a fully submerged Boeing 747 and a replica of a traditional Bahraini pearl merchant’s home.
As part of phase two of the park, decommissioned ships that have been fully stripped of any hazardous materials and a sculpture gallery for local artists to showcase their work while also providing new habitats for local flora and fauna will also be submerged. Professional divers have made repeated dives to ensure the park’s safety concerning the already sunken structures.
In addition to the exploration of these edifices, a safe haven has been created to grow the coral reef and support the natural habitat for marine life in the area. Researchers will get to see first-hand the ecology of this ecosystem, helping to bring awareness to the preservation of marine life.
Close cooperation between Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE) to ensure that the park would be a forerunner in the realm of sustainable tourism.
Guests can visit the park by working with a licensed dive center that will either organize your trip to the park or has their own park itinerary.
For more information on Bahrain
For more Entertainment News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS