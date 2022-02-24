Last updated: 10:50 AM ET, Thu February 24 2022

WWE Partners with On Location for Travel Packages, All-Inclusive Tickets

Entertainment Donald Wood February 24, 2022

WWE and On Location team up for experiential hospitality packages.
WWE and On Location team up for experiential hospitality packages. (photo via World Wrestling Entertainment Media)

WWE has announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with premium experiential hospitality company On Location to provide world-class experiences to wrestling fans.

On Location will give fans traveling to WWE’s biggest premium live events access to all-inclusive tickets and travel packages that include premier seating, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends.

Wrestling fans can book special travel experiences for shows like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Money in The Bank. The first packages are now on sale for Money in The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 2.

“On Location has an incredible track record of creating memorable experiences around the biggest events in sports and entertainment,” WWE Senior Vice President Scott Zanghellini said. “We believe this partnership will set a new standard for WWE hospitality and furthers our commitment to providing our fans with world-class accommodations at WWE’s premium live events.”

On Location has curated hospitality offerings and hosted exclusive events in an official capacity for over two decades and currently works with over 150 iconic rights holders, including the NFL, UFC, NCAA and the IOC.

“WWE is one of the premier sports and entertainment organizations in the country and is known for giving their passionate fan base exactly what they want,” On Location President Paul Caine said. “This partnership is the next step in that commitment, and we look forward to working with them to create truly once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences across their dynamic live event portfolio.”

Last year, Hollywood actor and former WWE champion John Cena partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) on a new campaign encouraging people to book their vacation “stat.”

