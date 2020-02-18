YouTuber Uses Ikea to Fake a Trip to Bali
Entertainment Mackenzie Cullen February 18, 2020
Social media has made it easy for anyone to make their life seem more glamorous than it actually is, as audiences cannot see anything beyond what is captured by camera. YouTuber Natalia Taylor went on to prove that to her subscribers by pretending to take a Bali vacation using only Ikea displays.
Taylor posted several photos to her Instagram page that suggested she was on a luxury Bali getaway.
The photos of Taylor posing in several Ikea displays were carefully shot to make it appear as though the YouTuber was staying in a swanky hotel or townhouse. Some photos were even staged to make it appear as if she were outside or in the bathroom.
However, Taylor and her photographer also made sure to leave some clues that her pictures were not authentic, such as a wall-mounted Ikea iPad just barely out of frame or an illegible Ikea tag sitting on the floor.
Nevertheless, her followers seemed to believe the YouTuber was actually in Bali, only pointing out how fake the Instagram photos appear after Taylor revealed her prank.
She admitted her ruse in a video posted to her YouTube page on February 10. In the video, titled “i FAKED a vacation at IKEA,” Taylor describes Bali as “the perfect place to fake an influencer vacation and lie to all of my followers.”
Taylor explains that the pictures were part of an experiment to see if she “really can fake it until you make it.”
“So many influencers nowadays have actually been caught in the act of pretending to be at a destination when they really weren’t, and it’s just either Photoshop or it’s not even them,” she said.
According to Taylor, “This video isn’t sponsored by Ikea, although I wish it was.”
