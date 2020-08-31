Yucatan Waiting for Approval Before Reopening Archaeological Sites
Entertainment Donald Wood August 31, 2020
Government officials in Mexico are still waiting for approval before reopening archaeological sites across the state of Yucatan to tourists.
According to the Riviera Maya Times, the Board of Directors of the Cultural and Touristic Services Units of the State of Yucatan (CULTUR) revealed it would not make a decision about welcoming guests to historic sites until the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) addressed the issue.
CULTUR head Mauricio Díaz Montalvo said there is no clear date or timetable for the reopening of archaeological sites like the ancient Mayan cities, as INAH will be the agency with the authority to make that decision.
The announcement comes days after the Federal Secretary of Culture Alejandra Frausto Guerrero said in a statement that “it is time to return to the cultural spaces in an orderly manner, social distancing, and with appropriate sanitary measures.”
INAH previously announced museums and archaeological zones administered by the agency would begin a gradual reopening process on September 7. The Yucatan sites could soon follow the other pre-Hispanic historic regions in the country that intend to open next month.
Díaz Montalvo told the Riviera Maya Times he was working with Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal on plans for the eventual reopening of archaeological sites.
Last week, officials in the United States ordered the closure of several entry points with Mexico and added more secondary checks to curb non-essential travel between the countries.
