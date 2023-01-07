12 Hottest Wellness Destinations For 2023
There’s no better way to restore health, revive your body and mind, refresh your soul, focus on fitness goals for the New Year, or spend time with your family and friends relaxing and basking in the sun than at a wellness resort.
The Wellness Specialists at Health and Fitness Travel have pulled together their top 12 hottest wellness program destinations worldwide, covering Bali to Vietnam, Austria to Italy, World Cup Host, Qatar, and many more.
Wellness travel remains one of the top trends for those dedicated to a healthy lifestyle routine and fitness, as well as those needing a break from the regular routine of daily life for the betterment of their health and well-being.
Here are some places wellness travelers can look forward to visiting in 2023 – one for each month of the year.
Destress at REVIVO Wellness Resort, Bali
After the festivities of the fall and winter holidays, January is a good time to listen to what your body needs. This resort situated on a secluded estate on the island of Bali is surrounded by lush vegetation providing a calm, relaxing atmosphere.
Wellness Inclusive at TIA Wellness Resort, Vietnam
From a private beach to daily spa treatments along with healthy cuisine, fitness and leisure activities, this resort in Da Nang offers a February wellness holiday that includes group wellness activities, tai chi, and snorkeling with tropical fish.
Mayr Metabolic at Park Igls, Austria
Situated in a private haven in the Austrian Alps, Mayr Metabolic is surrounded by mountains overlooking the oldest park in Austria. Breathtaking views compliment healing modalities designed for guests with allergies, fat and glucose metabolism disorders, skin conditions, and more.
Initial and final medical exams allow guests to see the benefits of these cleansing treatments.
Menopause and Stress Retreat, Longevity Health and Wellness Hotel, Portugal
Guests can join Dr. Marilyn Glenville, an expert in finding natural responses to combat menopause at this Algarve location in April. Retreat activities include spa treatments, yoga, Pilates and cooking demonstrations featuring healthy nutritional recipes.
Holistic Fitness Retreat at Preidlhof, Italy
Overlooking the Dolomite Mountains and surrounded by nature, this world heritage site makes the most of its stunning surroundings in Italy’s south Tyrol.
Wellness activities in the May retreat include forest bathing, cycling, tours and excursions, walks, laughter yoga along with healthy Mediterranean cuisine.
Yoga & Pilates Retreat at Longevity Health and Wellness Hotel, Portugal
This wellness retreat program held on the coast of Algarve is led by Jessica Lambert, a yogi and Pilates expert in June. Guests will enhance strength and mobility through Vinyasa Yoga, tone through Pilates, raise their heartbeat through circuit training and improve overall fitness.
Fusion Fitness at Casale Panayiotis, Cypress
With a focus on fusion fitness, this Cypress resort in the picturesque village of Kalopanayiotis offers not only stunning mountain scenery but individually-focused fitness plans that begin with a personal lifestyle consultation.
Fusion Fitness at Borgo Egnazia, Italy
A visit to Borgo Egnazia in August is an opportunity to be treated like royalty in a castle-like accommodation.
Guests can partake in combat boxing or self-defense training, find better awareness through N’ama Ste Yoga or bike through the olive groves surrounding the retreat. Evening brings a trip to the fishing village of Savelletri to feast on locally sourced fresh food.
Immunity Boosting Detox and Santani Wellness Resort & Spa, Sri Lanka
During September, this south Sri Lanka resort wellness program focuses on strengthening the immune system, detox, meditation and relaxation. Each guest is offered a personal well-being consultation with an individual diet and spa treatment plan.
Yoga & Wellness Retreat at Longevity Health and Wellness Hotel, Portugal
With some of the most stunning beaches in Europe, Algarve’s Golden Triangle is renowned as a popular holiday destination. It’s also home to this hotel wellness program guided by Matt Huy and Saz Newman through a range of yoga from yang to yin classes, yinyasa and ashtanga, to ab tensing core yoga.
Panchakarma at Ananda in the Himalayas, India
Physicians at this Himalayan location in November use Ayurvedic science to take the body on a personal journey of digestive health with cellular and gastrointestinal restoration. Nestled in a serene peaceful mountain atmosphere, guests can expect improved skin quality, energy and mental clarity.
Family Discovery at Zulal Wellness Resort, Qatar
During the December comprehensive wellness holiday, families can bond and make memories at a secluded beach destination with turquoise waters. Family activities abound along with a range of healthy dining options tailored to the entire family.
For more information on these five-to-seven-night packages, guests can visit the Health and Fitness Travel site here.
