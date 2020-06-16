16-Year-Old Creates Germ Genie to Protect Air Travelers
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff June 16, 2020
We all know that tray tables are one of the germiest places on an airplane and, now that everyone is hyperaware of germs during the coronavirus outbreak, protecting yourself from them is now of the utmost importance.
Enter 16-year-old Henry Hurowitz, creator of the Germ Genie. Hurowitz learned the hard way about germy tray tables when he fell asleep with his head on one and awoke with a rash on his face.
Seabourn Reduces Fares for Small Groups on Select SailingsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Travel Organizations Team Up to Create Coalition for the...Destination & Tourism
Allianz Report Envisions Travel in a Post-COVID WorldImpacting Travel
Boeing Wants You to ‘Travel Confidently’ With...Airlines & Airports
In order to combat this problem, he invented a tray table cover. Germ Genie Tray Table Placemats create a protective barrier and provide an instant hygienic surface while traveling. The packs include 15 disposable placemats and retail for $9.99.
Travelers can also purchase travel packs that include other essentials.
The Germ Genie Travel Pack includes 15 Airplane Tray Table Covers, two medical face masks, 10 disinfecting surface wipes, two pairs of latex-free gloves, hand sanitizer and an airplane headrest cover in a reusable case. This pack sells for $24.95.
The Germ Genie Premium Pack includes a pack of 15 tray table covers, KN95 face mask, with the option for two total, two medical face masks, 10 disinfecting wipes, two latex gloves, hand sanitizer, airplane seat headrest cover, Johnson & Johnson To Go First Aid Kit, 10 disposable toilet seat covers and a pair of shoe covers in a reusable travel case.
The Premium Pack retails for between $34.95 and $44.95 depending on the number of KN95 masks travelers would like included.
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS