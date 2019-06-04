21-Year-Old Becomes Youngest to Travel to Every Country in the World
Lexie Alford's travel bucket list never stood a chance.
Last week, the 21-year-old American became the youngest person ever to travel to each of the world's 196 sovereign nations, breaking the record when she touched down in North Korea on Friday.
According to Forbes, Alford's achievement surpassed that of James Asquith, who became the Guinness World Record holder in 2013 at the age of 24.
Alford said travel has always been a part of her life since her family owned a travel agency in California. "Travel has been a part of my life since before I can remember," she told Forbes. "My parents would take me out of school and place me on independent study for weeks and months at a time every year."
Alford says she never set out to break the record but got serious in 2016 after she had visited 72 countries.
She also said her journeys around the globe are self-funded. "I do a lot of research in advance to find the best deals, utilize points and miles for my flights, stay in cheap accommodation like hostels or create content for hotels in exchange for accommodation," Alford told Forbes. "I've also made sure to keep my monthly overhead as low as possible by living at home with my parents, I don't have a car payment or student debt and I don't spend my money on unnecessary material possessions."
In visiting all 196 countries, Alford joins the ranks of the Maitland family and baby Harper Yeats, who achieved similarly daunting feats.
The latter set a Guinness World Record as the first family to reach every U.S. national park and unit while the latter became the youngest person to join the elusive All Fifty States Club at just five months old.
Travelers seeking a bit of inspiration from the record-breaking globetrotter can follow her journeys at LexieLimitless.com or on her Instagram page at @lexielimitless.
