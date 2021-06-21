5 Great Deals on Travel Related Products for Amazon Prime Days 2021
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli June 21, 2021
So, it’s here, that annual shopping bacchanal that is perhaps second only to Black Friday on the day after Thanksgiving.
Amazon Prime Days.
It began early this morning and continues through Tuesday, June 22 at midnight, as the online retailer offers some of the best savings you’ll find all year.
With that in mind, here are a few travel-related deals for the budget-conscious consumer.
Amazon Fire HD8 Tablet
Either we want to work, or we want to doodle, or we want to watch a movie while we’re in the air. This tablet will do it all, and today and tomorrow it will do it all for just $44.99, half off the normal price.
Travelpro Platinum Elite-Softside Expandable Upright Luggage
Rated at 4.5 stars, this comes in carry-on sizes of 16, 20 or 22 inches. And since it’s expandable, you might get away with being able to pack everything you need and skip the time-consuming process of checking your luggage. Better yet, it’s 50 percent off – now $149.09.
Ostrichpillow|
This is the pillow that everybody is talking about. It’s ideal for travel and one of the most comfortable head and neck pillows you’ll ever use on a plane or train. It also has numerous accessories under the same brand name, such as sleeping masks. Now on sale for $42, down from $59.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Over the ear, wireless Bluetooth headphones with built-in microphone for clear calls and Alexa voice control. Block out the world with these headphones, which were $399 but, today and tomorrow, have dropped to $229.
Chicco KeyFit 35 Infant Car Seat
It’s kind of hard to turn down a car seat that weighs only 10 pounds yet has culled an average of a 5-star rating among 183 respondents. It’s also hard to turn down when it’s on sale – take 25 percent off at checkout.
