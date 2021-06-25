Last updated: 05:33 PM ET, Fri June 25 2021

Almost 20 Million Americans Will Camp Over Fourth of July Weekend

Features & Advice Laurie Baratti June 25, 2021

Friends camping in the forest (Photo via Rawpixel / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Friends camping in the forest (Photo via Rawpixel / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

After 15 months of being largely confined to their local stomping grounds, Americans are raring to get out and enjoy 2021’s summer months. As was the case even at the height of the pandemic, lots of U.S. travelers are relying on outdoorsy domestic destinations to help cure their cabin fever, and are finding themselves eager to explore tourism offerings within the nation’s borders.

It’s a trend that’s already resulted in record numbers of visitors descending upon national parks this summer, leading to long lines at the most popular parks’ entry gates and park officials sometimes finding themselves so overwhelmed that they close admissions. Nevertheless, a large portion of Americans have their hearts set on outdoor camping as their summer getaway of choice, and this is never more so the case than during the summer holidays.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
Amtrak Pacific Surfliner.

Amtrak Announces Sizzling Summer Sale

multi-ethnic family traveling by car on vacation

How Many Americans Are Expected to Travel for 4th of July...

B787-9, Air Canada

Se reactivan vuelos entre México y Canadá

Universal Orlando Resort Reveals Return of Jack to Halloween Horror Nights.

Jack the Clown Returns to Universal's Halloween Horror...

Kampground of America (KOA) compiles its research on North Americans’ camping behaviors on a monthly basis, and the latest data from the June edition of its Monthly Research Report suggests that nearly 20 million households are planning on going camping during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

Its study also revealed the trending top 10 states for camping over the July 4th weekend this year. In order, beginning with number one, they are: California, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, Michigan, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and Ohio.

Among those who will be camping on Independence Day, 33 percent will go only for the long weekend; 31 percent plan to take an additional day or two off around the weekend; 24 percent plan to camp for the entire week leading up to or following the holiday, and 13 percent will go for the weekend only.

COVID-19 continues to steer travelers’ tendencies, with 21 percent of respondents saying they still have health and safety concerns and plan to wait longer before taking a trip. By contrast, 48 percent of all U.S. and Canadian campers plan to get out this summer, though 26 percent said that they never camp over the Fourth of July weekend. Twenty-two percent said that they’d like to camp this summer, but financial constraints will prevent them.

Even amid continued concerns, 62 percent of those surveyed said that they believe camping remains the safest form of travel during the pandemic. COVID-19 also prompted plenty of people to try camping for the first time in 2020 and 2021. In fact, KOA found that 26 percent of camping households had never gone camping before the pandemic, and another 10 percent are planning to camp for the first time in 2021. That means an estimated 4.8 million new campers will join the ranks in 2021.

For more information, visit koa.com.

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Aerial shot of Hawaii's Waikiki Beach

Top US Vacation Destinations for Families in 2021

gallery icon Fourth of July Travel Deals in Mexico, Caribbean

gallery icon The 10 Most Trusted Travel and Hospitality Brands

How Many Americans Are Expected to Travel for 4th of July Holiday?

5 Great Deals on Travel Related Products for Amazon Prime Days 2021

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS