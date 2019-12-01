Awesome Job Alert: Travel Director for the British Royal Family
December 01, 2019
Are you enamored of the British Royal Family? Do you yearn to have your own office in Buckingham Palace?
If you’ve got ample experience managing financial aspects and logistics of coordinating travel arrangements, the Queen and her kin have got the perfect job for you: Director of Royal Travel.
Keep in mind that this is no small responsibility. The Director of Royal Travel will be charged with ensuring that Members of the Royal Family, their Households, and sometimes even parts the Royal Collection are transported safely and seamlessly in every circumstance; including such large-scale relocations as Court moves and State Visits, which will require the support of extra staff and travel services.
Besides having, “Experience of operations and financial management of travel and logistics in an environment where safety and high standards are of paramount importance,” you’ll need superior skills in communications, leadership and interpersonal relations, and should be an accomplished negotiator, able to resolve conflicts and possess the ability to prioritize various demands under pressure while maintaining good working relations with colleagues.
The new position seems to have been created, at least partially, in response to public and media criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who came under fire earlier this year for flying aboard private jets, which are decidedly less environmentally friendly and cost-effective than going commercial.
That supposition is supported by some of the verbiage contained in the job description, which emphasizes that the Director of Royal Travel must take into account, “security, safety and environmental considerations,” and also be, “highly effective, researching and negotiating value for money contracts and options for travel.”
The Director of Royal Travel will primarily be tasked with leading a small staff team based in the Royal Travel Office, as well as at The Queen’s Helicopter Flight, based at Odiham Royal Air Force station. He or she will also be responsible for arranging usage of the Royal Train.
The role will require 37.5 hours of work each week and offers wages of up to £85,000 annually. So, if you feel you’ve got what it takes, polish up your CV and be sure to apply by the deadline of December 20, 2019.
