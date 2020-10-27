Booking.com Celebrates Multiculturalism With ‘America Is For Everyone’
Laurie Baratti October 27, 2020
Leading up to the approaching U.S. election on November 3, Americans find themselves divided by polarizing ideologies, while also experiencing civil unrest sparked by a series of racial and social injustices. Amid this atmosphere, online travel engine Booking.com seeks to harness the power of travel as a positive and unifying force by launching the ‘America Is For Everyone’ trip challenge.
‘America Is For Everyone’ showcases a set of ten international experiences that can be had right here on U.S. soil, which is a perfect solution to the problem of global travel being largely unavailable due to COVID-19. It also reminds us that our nation has been shaped throughout its history by the inclusion of countless world cultures and communities, and is strengthened by that very diversity.
‘America Is For Everyone’ highlights domestic destinations and properties that embody an eclectic assortment of worldwide places, people and cultures in hopes that it will help travelers rediscover those international experiences they’ve been missing out on this year without having to leave the country. These types of opportunities serve as a reminder that “even the shortest trips can bridge the greatest divides”, Booking.com said in a press release.
“In these challenging times, it’s important to remember that it’s the diverse backgrounds, cultures and perspectives representing so much of the world that have made this country what it is today,” said Arjan Dijk, Booking.com’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We hope the ‘America Is For Everyone’ experiences help quench Americans' collective curiosity and inspire travelers to seek out new experiences they may not have realized existed so close to home.”
All of the ‘America Is For Everyone’ experiences are offered on a limited basis for two-night stays from November 20–21, 2020, and each accommodation will provide guests with custom-designed, safety-first itineraries, so they can focus on enjoying authentic meals, historical tours and more. Booking.com is also offering the first guests to book these featured accommodations the entire weekend’s stay for just $50. Reservations open on November 16, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. EST.
‘America Is For Everyone’ Spotlight List:
Denmark: The Hamlet Inn – Solvang, California
Ethiopia: Hampton Inn – Silver Springs, Maryland
Germany: Bavarian Inn Lodge – Frankenmuth, Michigan
Greece: Vista Inn Lake Tarpon – Tarpon Springs, Florida
Haiti: Cottages El Porto – Miami, Florida
India: Hyatt House – Jersey City, New Jersey
Japan: Pagoda Hotel – Honolulu, Hawaii
Mexico: Hyatt House – Denver, Colorado
The Netherlands: Auld Holland Inn – Oak Harbor, Wisconsin
Vietnam: Factors Row – New Orleans, Louisiana
