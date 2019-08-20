Business Travelers Increasingly Value Health and Wellness Routines
A new research study, conducted by CWT—a Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform—and Artemis Strategy Group has revealed increased momentum among business travelers worldwide when it comes to maintaining healthy eating habits while on the road.
It was shown that 38 percent of overall business travelers eat healthfully on their trips, with travelers from the Asia Pacific region being the most likely to maintain healthy eating habits (46 percent), as compared to American (35 percent) and European (29 percent) business-trippers.
Since 2017, a trend has emerged among business travelers from every region towards maintaining health and wellness routines while out on trips. Increasingly, it seems, people are striving to achieve their personal wellness goals, regardless of where they are in the world and however the rest of their daily routines may have been altered.
“Maintaining healthy habits while traveling is nearing the top of the priority list for travelers around the world,” said Niklas Andréen, CWT’s Chief Traveler Experience Officer.
CWT’s survey showed that only 7 percent of worldwide travelers deviate from their health and wellness routines while on the road. Travelers from Asia Pacific are the least likely to steer away from their wellness routines (just three percent), with that percentage being higher among Europeans (ten percent) and Americans (eight percent).
Asia Pacific travelers are also the most likely to continue work out while abroad (33 percent), compared to Americans (23 percent) and Europeans (21 percent). European business travelers were shown to be least likely to work out (48 percent), with 38 percent of Americans and 32 percent of Asia Pacific travelers dropping their exercise routines while on the road.
Hotel fitness facilities and equipment seem to provide the most common method by which business travelers stay in shape while they’re away (49 percent), with hotel swimming pools (40 percent), and in-room exercise equipment, such as yoga mats and stationary bikes, (27 percent) being popular alternatives.
Survey respondents consisted of over 2,700 business travelers from areas across the Americas (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States), Europe (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K.), and Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, and Singapore). Those surveyed had traveled for business four or more time over the previous twelve-month period. Responses were collected between January 29 and February 9, 2019.
