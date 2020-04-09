Celebrate Easter at Home With Traditions From Around the World
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti April 09, 2020
Easter 2020 is almost upon us, though its arrival feels somewhat sudden since we’ve spent the past few weeks collectively coping with disruptions in our daily lives brought inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With various travel bans, self-quarantine and shelter-in-place orders applied, this season folks find themselves in need of fresh inspiration when it comes to ways to celebrate the spring holidays at home.
Some iconic hospitality properties from around the globe are offering up elements of their region’s distinctive Easter celebrations and traditional recipes to help families put some flair into their at-home festivities. Try some of these suggestions, consider cooking up something new this year, and perhaps allow these cultural customs, flavors and aromas to transport you to far-away lands.
Tuscany, Italy
Situated on one of the oldest and best-preserved estates in Tuscany, luxury hotel Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, which operates a cooking school among its many high-end offerings, presents its recipe for traditional Italian ‘Lamb in the Oven’. Marinated in wine, aromatic herbs and garlic, and served with potatoes, artichokes and peas, the taste of this tender roast will transport you to the spectacular Italian countryside.
It’s a typical Easter dish in the region, as Italians associate lamb with the rebirth and renewal that accompanies spring. The lamb likewise symbolically hearkens back to the sacrifice made by Jesus (also referred to as the “Lamb of God”), and is also tied to the pre-Christian traditional Passover meal known as the Paschal lamb.
Bermuda
A true Bermudian Easter celebration is not complete without the inclusion of some classic. These sticky, sweet-smelling buns came to Bermuda direct from the United Kingdom in the process of its historical colonization. Whatever their origins, baked favorites have become an essential element of the Easter weekend festivities on Bermuda. Enjoy this classic Hot Cross Buns recipe, courtesy of Rosewood Bermuda. If you’re really feeling the island vibe, dare to pair this classic with a codfish cake, just like the locals.
Mexico
Mexico celebrates Easter as a holy week, or ‘Semana Santa’, with festivities that last from Thursday through Easter Sunday. Semana Santa is tied to a strong culinary tradition, incorporating everything from street-food fare to traditional dishes prepared in the home. For the benefit of all those celebrating at home over the holiday weekend, Chef Diego Stefan of Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort in Los Cabos has shared his recipe for Mexican molletes (not unlike open-faced hot sandwiches).
Texas
Texas typically goes all-out during Easter in its American-style celebration, complete with decorated Easter baskets, colored egg and egg hunts, plus plenty of sweets left for kids by the Easter Bunny. And, of course, there’s a traditional Easter brunch to look forward to. Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Uptown Dallas never fails to present its delicious banana bread as part of Easter weekend brunches, and has shared its fun and easy-to-make banana bread recipe with folks at home.
Scotland
The Fife Arms, an iconic hotel situated in the Scottish Highlands, recommends introducing kids to the traditional Scottish Easter activity of holding egg-rolling races using decorated, hard-boiled eggs (provided you can find a suitable slope or hill). At day’s end, the main course of a Highlands Easter dinner traditionally consists of slow-roasted lamb or turkey. To truly channel the Scottish spirit, you might try lining tables with spring daffodils, commonly used as décor for Easter celebrations.
Comments
