Chase and Marriott Bonvoy Are Giving Away $50K Bucket List Trips
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti September 11, 2022
Chase and Marriott Bonvoy last week announced the launch of their new Boundless Bucket List Contest, created in collaboration with Pinterest and promoted by celebrity, mom and avid traveler Tia Mowry. The contest opened for entries on September 8 and runs through October 6, 2022.
The contest aims to stoke peoples’ passion for travel, by inviting them to build their ‘Boundless Bucket List’ inspiration boards and use them to enter for the chance to turn their dream trips into reality on Chase and Marriott’s dime. It is designed to help travelers expand their horizons and realize the truly transformative power of travel.
Three lucky contest winners will select from among a wide range of travel experiences, including various activities and dining opportunities, and stay at any of the thousands of hotels worldwide that participate in the Marriott Bonvoy program. Valued at up to $50,000 each, these once-in-a-lifetime trips will be expertly planned from start to finish by Chase-owned luxury leisure and corporate travel company FROSCH to ensure that winners enjoy extraordinary, seamless travel experiences.
To enter the Boundless Bucket List Contest, would-be participants must head to chase.com/boundlessbucketlist, where they’ll fill out an entry form and then be prompted to create an original Pinterest board that reflects their personal travel aspirations, including specifics like their desired destinations, experiences, hotels, dining, travel companions and more.
As the next step, entrants are asked to either create a 60-second video or compose a brief essay (700 characters or less), which illustrates why their dream bucket list trip is important to them and the ways in which it would have a lasting impact on them. Finally, they’ll be prompted to enter their contact information to complete their registration and submit their official entry.
Although the contest itself is empowered by the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, entrants do not need to be cardmembers in order to participate. Submissions are being accepted now through October 6, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. EST. The lucky trio of chosen contest winners will be notified on or about November 7, 2022.
“The desire to experience what the world has to offer has never been stronger. Travel has the power to broaden horizons and bring people together through shared experiences and destinations,” says Khary Barnes, General Manager of Marriott Co-Brand Cards at Chase. “The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card enables travel opportunities and provides value for spending both at home and while traveling. The Boundless Bucket List Contest celebrates the card, and showcases the breadth and depth of the Marriott Bonvoy program, the largest portfolio of leisure and luxury properties in the industry. The contest also offers a unique opportunity to experience the trip of a lifetime, on us.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Why You Should Become a St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra Specialist
For more Features & Advice News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS