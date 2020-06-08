CHEA Launches Black Tourism Webinar Series
Features & Advice Donald Wood June 08, 2020
To help the black travel and tourism businesses overcome the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and systematic racism, the Cultural Heritage Economic Alliance (CHEA) has launched a series of webinars that will bring together the top thought leaders in the industry.
Starting on Thursday, June 11 at 1 p.m. ET, “The Economics of the Black Travel & Tourism Ecosystem: Dollars & Sense” webinar series will address leveling the playing field and advancing black stakeholders in the U.S. and global tourism industries.
The Zoom-based virtual webinar will feature high-profile panelists such as U.S. Travel Association board chair Elliott Ferguson, DMV Black Restaurant Week co-founder Dr. Erinn Tucker, Travel Professionals of Color founder Betty Jones and more.
“Lack of broad collaboration among local, state and national black travel and tourism organizations and influencers has limited economic equality, sustainability and opportunities for black travel and tourism businesses and cultural institutions within the tourism industry both nationally and globally,” CHEA CEO Stephanie M. Jones said.
“Advancing economic equity, diversity and inclusion in the industry is now even more imperative as our nation is compelled to address disparities and racial injustices across the board,” Jones continued.
The collaboration between thought leaders, business owners and CEOs is working to create broader diversity, inclusion and equity in the travel and tourism industry. Companies supporting CHEA are encouraged to join the webinars.
For an in-depth look at racism in the tourism industry and how travel can be an ally for change, check out Alex Temblador’s thought-provoking piece on TravelPulse.
New Online Tool Tells You Which Countries Are Allowing Travel
