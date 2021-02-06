Court Grants Capitol Rioter’s Request for Pre-Trial Vacation
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli February 06, 2021
A Texas woman, who admitted in participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and asked to be allowed to go on a work-related “bonding” trip to Mexico this month before her court appearance, has been granted her wish.
Jenny Cudd, a florist from Midland, Texas, was told Friday that a federal judge approved the request to allow her to go to Riviera Maya from Feb. 18-21 for the pre-planned trip. According to Fox News, Cudd's Pretrial Services Officer and the prosecutors did not oppose the request, and the court noted that Cudd has no criminal history nor is she considered a flight risk or poses a danger to others.
Cudd was charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct last month after she was allegedly part of a group that broke down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s door during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
A condition of Cudd's release from jail last month was that "travel outside the continental U.S. must be approved by the court."
Her defense lawyers said that "Prior to the alleged offense at issue, Ms. Cudd planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees. This is a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses."
One of her attorneys previously said she plans to plead not guilty. In court filings, the Justice Department has described Cudd as unrepentant for her role in the insurrection, citing her comments in Facebook posts and interviews shortly after the riot.
"F--- yes, I am proud of my actions, I f---ing charged the Capitol today with patriots today. Hell, yes, I am proud of my actions," Cudd admitted in a now-deleted Facebook video, according to court records, noting that when she reached the Capitol doors she found them open and went inside. She said she was able to "break down the (sic) Nancy Pelosi's office door” although she said she did not enter.
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS