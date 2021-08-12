Deluxe Yacht Charters Offer Timely Post-Outbreak Travel Option
August 12, 2021
With other forms of travel, from resorts to large cruise ships, inaccessible to travelers in the aftermath of the pandemic, and later slow to return to full operations, yacht charters emerged as a viable alternative.
Yacht charters offer a luxury vacation experience in where guests enjoy controlled environments that address contemporary concerns regarding health and safety. Charter operator The Moorings, based in the U.S. Virgin Islands, is among the operators now providing upscale vacations at sea for discerning guests seeking something different.
We spoke with Josie Tucci, The Moorings’ vice president of sales and marketing, for an update on how the company’s offerings are suited to contemporary travelers.
TravelPulse (TP): Has the U.S. Virgin Islands luxury yacht charter market lost ground to the British Virgin Islands in recent years?
Josie Tucci (JT): It didn’t necessarily lose ground [however] our customers have historically preferred the British Virgin Islands and passed through the U.S. Virgin Islands on the way, but that is changing.
TP: The U.S. Virgin Islands has other significant tourism sectors, including land-based resorts and big-ship cruises. Is there a place for yacht charters in the market?
JT: Certainly - it is a beautiful cruising ground which many more sailors have discovered during the pandemic, as the British Virgin Islands was locked down until December 20 and had quarantines in place until recently. It is easy to get to with direct flights, the charter itineraries are fairly easy with the short hops of the gorgeous national park areas offering a real getaway. The beaches, hiking, fishing and consistent breeze are all superb, with a sprinkling of bars and restaurants, and yacht charters provide a level of access no cruise ship or land-based vacation can offer.
TP: Can you describe the profile of travelers in this segment in terms of demographics, income and travel desires and expectations?
JT: Our core demographic is 45-65, professionals and retirees, mostly experienced sailors and boaters, [and] many boat owners themselves looking for a “floating villa” crewed yacht experience. Limited COVID protocols in the U.S. Virgin Islands and no need for a passport for U.S. citizens are key pluses for our guests as far as travel expectations are concerned.
TP: How has the post-outbreak travel landscape impacted yacht charters and how has your company adjusted?
JT: It’s been extremely hard, but we’ve opened two new domestic destinations, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Key West. We’ve introduced flexible booking policies, and we even launched a new yacht model. Bookings are flooding in for next winter season, and availability is becoming tight, which is great for us but is important clients book as soon as possible to get their choice of dates, destination and yacht.
TP: How do you work with travel advisors? How are most yacht charter vacations booked?
JT: We do work with travel agents and pay commissions (typically volume based) and we are a preferred supplier of Virtuoso, Signature, MAST and Classic Vacations. We have several business development managers covering the U.S. who can assist with training and booking, but most bookings come through our Vacation Planning call center.
