Evolving Traveler Sentiment During a Pandemic
Features & Advice Guest Author October 09, 2020
This article is written by Michael Holmes, senior marketing director for Global Rescue, the world’s leading provider of medical, security, evacuation and travel risk management services.
It’s been more than six months of coronavirus education, adjustments, precautions and a rollercoaster of emotions. What we thought “then” and what we think “now” has shifted, too, especially among business and leisure travelers.
By comparing the results of three traveler sentiment surveys conducted in 2020, Global Rescue uncovered how traveler’s perceptions and plans have changed and stayed the same in several important areas.
The big change in traveler sentiment came from respondent’s expectations about when they plan to make their first trip of more than 100 miles from home.
In April, 85 percent of survey respondents said they would travel more than 100 miles from home by the end of 2020. Several months later, the September survey – released a few days before worldwide COVID-19-related deaths surpassed one million – revealed a dip. Specifically, only 60 percent of respondents planned to travel more than 100 miles from home by the end of the calendar year.
As the pandemic matured, traveler expectations for upcoming trips diminished as international border closings were extended and news outlets reported COVID-19 case spikes.
However, the surveys also revealed that traveler attitudes have remained the same in several important areas.
Traveler willingness to take unprecedented steps to travel and feel safe stayed strong. In April, more than 90 percent of survey respondents made it clear they were willing to be screened and tested and have their travel history tracked in order to travel.
In September, traveler support for ground-breaking pandemic protections and services persisted. For example, 88 percent of respondents want governments or organizations to step in and systematize COVID-19 programs. More than 90 percent of survey-takers want mandatory medical/security safeguards for themselves and all travelers, too. More than 60 percent of them are willing to pay $50 to $100 or more for that kind of protection.
Travel concerns, threats and worries are unchanged. According to the survey completed in February – more than a month before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic – respondents ranked “health/medical issues” as the greatest threat while traveling, followed by crime and terrorism. Respondents to the September survey listed identical concerns and ranked them in the same order.
The types of trips people are planning are also unchanged. Friends and family visits will be first. In both the April and September surveys, respondents overwhelmingly expected their first trips to visits with friends and family, followed by “bucket list” leisure trips and family vacations.
The surveys reveal robust traveler resilience as they navigate their way through state and country closings, regulations and protocols, making their way out into the world.
Travel is part of a human’s genetic makeup. From pilgrimages to grand tours to solo travels, we’ve been exploring, seeing, experiencing and learning new things since the dawn of time. Coronavirus temporarily slowed adventure, leisure and business travel, but it will return when people feel safe and secure.
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Guest Author
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS