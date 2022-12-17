Last updated: 12:00 PM ET, Sat December 17 2022

Five Things You Need To Know Before Visiting Mexico City

Features & Advice Valentín Fuentes December 17, 2022

World Trade Center Mexico City
Mexico City is an extraordinary place to visit, but tourists must consider certain important factors to avoid unpleasant experiences. (Photo via Zaharov/iStock/Getty Images Plus).

Mexico City is one of the best destinations to visit in the world. However, travelers should consider certain things before seeing it, especially in regards to safety. Here are five helpful recommendations that travelers to this significant capital should consider.

COVID-19 Protocols

In Mexico City, vaccines against the coronavirus or sanitary masks are not required anywhere, not even at the airport. That means travelers shouldn't encounter any pandemic-related hurdles on their visit.

For example, sanitary masks are voluntary in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, and shopping centers and will only be requested in isolated cases or an emergency. Some of the few places where requests are made are churches and hospitals, but only in exceptional circumstances.

Take Uber Instead of Street Taxis

Mexico City is one of the capital cities with the most Uber options in the world and the app is the best option for travelers to get around safely and quickly. Tourists should know that the only taxis they must use are those authorized by the airport or hotels and should never use those that pass by the street, even when their service is cheaper.

Digital platforms for taxi-like services are the safest that can be used and can be requested 24 hours a day. However, it is essential that users request the service from within the facilities of hotels or restaurants and not wait for their arrival on the street.

Markets to Avoid

In Mexico City, numerous craft markets sell unique products and souvenirs; however, some should be avoided because of their lack of security.

Day of the Dead in Mexico City
Tourists should avoid visiting some markets that have no security guarantee.

These are the markets of La Merced, Lagunilla, and Tepito, which sell several products, including food, electronics, antiques, and contraband products. While these places can be interesting for tourists, they should be avoided because of the threat posed by the gangs that may control these markets.

Metro

Mexico City has one of the best subways in the world. Therefore, it is highly recommended to use it to quickly reach your desired destination, especially the historical center where most of the city's museums are located.

However, travelers need to consider avoiding rush hours, in the early morning and around 6 p.m.. In addition, it is essential to always keep an eye on your purse and wallet and never board the subway with suitcases or laptops.

Mind the Water

Mexico City has an endless supply of restaurants and food on the street. However, it is essential to note that the water is unreliable, so always order bottled water.

water, cup, glass, pour,
Travelers in Mexico City must always drink bottled water. (Photo via Alter_photo / iStock / Getty Images Plus).

In addition, it is not advisable to order drinks with ice in bars because there is a risk that they have been made with poorly sanitized water, which can affect health. A good option is to order soft drinks without ice and, for children, always bottled water.

