Former Thomas Cook CEO Unsure About Returning Pre-Collapse Bonus
Features & Advice Donald Wood October 15, 2019
Travelers are outraged as former Thomas Cook CEO Peter Fankhauser told government officials that he remains uncertain on whether he will return a substantial cash bonus he received before the travel agency abruptly closed.
According to The Associated Press, Fankhauser told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee of the British Parliament that while he feels sorry for the way Thomas Cook collapsed, he was not the only person responsible.
When asked by representatives if his apology would mean the return of a $632,000 bonus that could be used as severance pay for former employees, Fankhauser said he was not ready to make a decision on giving back the money.
Fankhauser said he worked “tirelessly” to save the 178-year-old travel agency.
While the former CEO focuses on his personal finances, Hays Travel announced last week it would purchase all of the 555 Thomas Cook shops, a deal that could save up to 2,500 jobs.
The cost of the acquisition was not revealed, but Hays Travel Managing Director John Hays and Chair Irene Hays announced the family-owned company would be taking over and operating the Thomas Cook network of shops, in addition to its own 190 shops and 1,900 staff members.
For more information on England
For more Features & Advice News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS