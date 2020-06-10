Four Ways to Make Your Travel Easier
Features & Advice Guest Author June 10, 2020
Today’s traveler is no longer just planning for the destination. They now have to think globally and take time to understand the resources available should they need assistance while traveling. For example, what are the implications of a Level 4 Travel Advisory? Or, can my family come and get me if I have to be hospitalized due to an injury or sickness at my travel destination?
This is where the services of a travel agent can come in handy. The primary responsibility of a travel advisor is to make the process of travel planning easier for clients and ensure they experience the best trip possible.
MGM Resorts to Reopen Four More Las Vegas HotelsHotel & Resort
Venetian Resort Reopens With New Commitment to Safety,...Hotel & Resort
Chablé Hotels is 'Cleaning for Wellness'Hotel & Resort
Hawaiian Airlines Announces Exclusive Sale for ResidentsAirlines & Airports
US and Canada Reportedly Extend Non-Essential Travel BanImpacting Travel
If you’re planning a trip in this new coronavirus world, here are four things I recommend to make travel to your next destination more enjoyable and easier than ever.
Understand the terms and conditions.
With travel bans, travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, it is highly possible that you will have to make a change to your travel plans. Be sure you understand the terms and conditions of trip costs, whether it is the hotel, travel protection memberships or the flights. Understanding what your options are can be helpful in the event of having to make changes or cancellations.
Be kind to locals.
Be aware that while you might be ready to travel, the locals might not be ready or open to having you there. Be sensitive to this and give people a wide berth, physically and mentally.
Assess your patience level.
If you are the kind of traveler that has to have all the t’s crossed and i’s dotted, and changes or interruptions cause you to stress or get upset, it might be worth it to wait until things settle down before launching on an international trip. The current climate will necessitate that travelers be flexible and patient. If that isn’t possible, then perhaps wait.
Research your destination.
Rather than merely booking you a flight, travel advisors now function in more of a travel advisory role, collaborating with clients to make selections based on interests, pricing, availability and their insider knowledge (similar to a financial adviser assists clients in managing their money). This knowledge includes destination intelligence, entry requirements, immunization updates and hotel safety recommendations, to name a few.
Travel advisors can offer options that travelers might not have considered and they can be a great safety net, working on your side, when things go wrong. Many also work with travel risk and crisis management companies, like Global Rescue, to protect travelers with medical and security advisory and evacuation services.
Kimberly Franke is a travel specialist with Kanna Travel Services, a full-service travel agency in Bozeman, Montana, that specializes in trip logistics for adventure and sports travel. Kanna Travel Services is a member of the Global Rescue Safe Travel Partner program.
For more Features & Advice News
More by Guest Author
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS