Google Maps Adds New Features to Travel Search

Google logo
Google is rolling out some new travel features. (Google Newsroom)

Google Maps is enhancing its travel showcase by adding new features to its repertoire of search possibilities.

We already told you about one of the new features as Google rolled out a new service to search for international train travel. those using Google can view schedules by price, origin, and destination in foreign countries including Germany, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Now there’s more, including:

-Like trying new things but maybe a little apprehensive before immersing yourself? Get your surroundings for a new neighborhood before you even get there. With Google’s new Neighborhood Vibes you’ll be able to select a neighborhood and see the most popular spots come to life thanks to helpful photos and information from the Google Maps community, according to Google’s blog. The search engine said this particular new feature was a combination of using local knowledge and sources with artificial intelligence.

-This next one might be our favorite. Now live on Google Maps are 250 worldwide landmarks, including the New York City skyline, the Eiffel Tower, the Roman Colosseum, and more, shot in a gorgeous aerial view. The videos are truly stunning.

-In a similar vein is Google’s new Live View. Calling the new technology, the first of its kind, Live View is more intuitively and allows users to get a better handle on what is happening in the exact moment they search for a restaurant or address or ATM – also giving the user a better sense of security.

-And there’s a new feature to help the environment. Google recently launched eco-friendly routing in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, which uses a new routing model to let drivers see and choose the most fuel-efficient route. Google said that “This means that companies of all sizes and industries — like delivery or ridesharing services — will have the option to enable eco-friendly routing in their apps and measure fuel consumption and savings for a single trip, multiple trips, or even across their entire fleet to improve performance. Developers will even have the ability to select an engine type to get the most accurate fuel or energy efficiency estimates when choosing an eco-friendly route. Eco-friendly routing for developers will be available in preview later this year, wherever it’s available on Google Maps.”

