Hotwire is Giving Away Summer Full of 5-Star Hotel Stays Worth $15,000

Features & Advice Laurie Baratti April 27, 2021
Discount travel site Hotwire has just launched its brand-new ‘Five-Star Summer’ sweepstakes contest, which will upgrade one lucky winner’s next vacation from just “meh” to totally magnificent. One travel-ready American will be treated to a summer season filled with fancy, five-star hotel stays in destinations of their choice, worth up to $15,000.
More and more would-be travelers are getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and, after a year hunkered down at home or settling for local staycations, couldn’t be more ready to pack their bags for their first post-pandemic “vaxxication”. Hotwire decided that now was the perfect time to give away a five-star summer, since American optimism surrounding the return of travel has hit a pandemic-era high.
In fact, according to Destination Analysts’ research, 72 percent of U.S. adults reported being in a “ready-to-travel mindset” as of mid-April—an increase of 20 percent over January’s numbers. Its studies also showed that three-quarters of American travelers have been actively planning and booking upcoming travel, with 75 percent set to take at least one trip over the next three months.
To Enter Hotwire’s Five-Star Summer Sweepstakes:
1. Download the Hotwire app.
2. Find a sweet Hot Rate hotel deal in the app (for trips between June 4 - September 6, 2021) and take a screenshot.
4. Follow Hotwire on Twitter, and tweet your deal @Hotwire using the hashtags #5StarSummer and #Sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents, ages eighteen and over, who have a Twitter account. Entries open today, running through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 14, and the winner will be selected in a random drawing by May 19, 2021. Detailed terms and conditions of the contest are available here.
Those who don’t win Hotwire’s Five-Star Summer contest still have something to look forward to: from May 5–7, all customers can take advantage of even better-than-normal deals via the Hotwire app with an extra $20 off Hot Rate hotels by entering the promo code "VAXNRELAX".
