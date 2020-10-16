How a Presidential Campaign Reporter Is Traveling During the 2020 Election
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff October 16, 2020
Fox News Channel correspondent Jacqui Heinrich is rarely home these days. She is busy covering Joe Biden on the campaign trail during the 2020 election and one of the worst pandemics the world has faced in 100 years.
Heinrich doesn’t let Covid-19 quell her passion for her job and despite the restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus, she still loves traveling for work.
TravelPulse asked Heinrich to share what it’s like on the campaign trail and how she stays healthy living on the road.
TravelPulse: How many times a week/month do you travel?
Jacqui Heinrich: Covering the Joe Biden campaign for this election, I’ve been on the road full-time since August. My “home base” is near Biden’s home in Delaware, but my team also follows Biden for out-of-state trips.
If schedules allow, I swing back to my apartment every couple weeks to cycle out clothes, but that’s it!
TP: What do you do to stay safe/healthy on the campaign trail?
JH: Because I am living out of a hotel, I try to keep the same room so I’m not entering spaces where other people have just been.
When flying, I make an effort not to be close to other passengers and always wear a mask when in public places or around other people.
When eating out, I prefer to eat outside. If I have to eat indoors, I like to be socially distanced–and I don’t go into crowded places where people aren’t wearing masks.
I also wash my hands constantly, and always make an effort to stay hydrated and get enough sleep. Fox News has multiple safety measures in place to keep our crews healthy and separated, so if one of us goes down, the whole team is not affected. We are required to complete daily health screenings, and we also make an effort to travel in separate cars and not socialize with other crews when we happen to all be in the same place.
TP: How has Covid-19 changed the way you cover the campaign?
JH: The pandemic has been a big focus of Biden’s campaign message–so it often comes into my reporting. On a personal level, as a field reporter, I’m used to riding in one car with a producer or photographer, so one of us can drive while the other works. Because we try to keep separated, oftentimes I have to allow extra time to drive myself to a location when I would otherwise be writing in the passenger seat.
TP: Are safety precautions/CDC guidelines adhered to at the events that you attend?
JH: Biden’s campaign usually hosts small, socially distanced events. If they are larger, they are drive-in style, where supporters stay in their cars. Events are typically invite-only, so the campaign can ensure attendees follow the guidelines. Sometimes, supporters will gather on the streets outside events but, even then, most everyone wears masks. When I covered the DNC and the debates, the organizers had very stringent guidelines, including multiple negative COVID-19 tests to get in.
TP: Are you encouraged by the procedures that are in place? Do they make you feel safer?
JH: Yes, I think if everybody does their part, life can feel a little more normal while we cope with this virus.
TP: What do you bring with you to stay safe on planes, hotels, transportation?
JH: I’m that girl who wipes down the seat and tray table with Lysol wipes. I’ve got hand sanitizer in most of my jacket pockets and all my bags. And masks! I like the disposable kind because they get dirty after one use with a full face of makeup. Early in the pandemic when they were hard to come by, I used cloth masks, washing and rotating them.
TP: Do you enjoy traveling for work the same way that you did before Covid?
JH: I always enjoy traveling for work!
TP: Do you have any advice for travelers who are heading back out on the road for work or for vacation themselves?
JH: Take the virus seriously, and take precautions to keep yourself and others safe. Wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance and don’t go out if you are sick.
That being said, I’m encouraged by the measures airlines/hotels/local governments take to allow people to go about their daily lives safely.
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS