How a Travel Agent Can Take Your Summer Vacation to the Next Level
Features & Advice Donald Wood June 22, 2022
Planning and booking a summer vacation can be stressful for travelers, but working with a travel agent can take away the headaches and help people craft a trip that will create memories that last a lifetime.
Travel advisors are the tourism industry’s greatest allies, helping connect people with life-changing moments without having to be bogged down in the details of ensuring everything is properly booked and coordinated.
Here are several ways agents and advisors can take a summer vacation to the next level.
First-Hand Knowledge and Insight
One of the biggest reasons people getting ready to plan a summer vacation should reach out to a travel agent is expertise. Advisors aren’t just reading and researching destinations; they’re flying to and exploring them to best understand how to curate their clients’ trips.
“Travel advisors are true experts and have traveled the world,” Cruise Planners’ agent Nick Pena said. “With our knowledge of the destinations and relationships with our partners, a travel advisor can help navigate an increasingly complex and layered travel space. This will ensure summer vacations rise to the next level and stay worry-free.”
Anyone can hop on google and research the latest trends for Greek travel or top destinations in the Mexican Caribbean, but it’s more reassuring to know the person guiding your vacation planning has seen these places firsthand and knows exactly what to expect.
“Travel agents answer those questions because in many cases, they’ve personally traveled to those destinations,” TheCruiseGenius.com’s Scott Lara said. “Travel agents remain a valuable resource for consumers.”
In addition to knowing all the positives about a possible vacation destination, advisors also see the potential problems and learn how to avoid them or even contend with them if they should arise, taking the stress out of the process.
Ease Your Mind
As previously mentioned, booking a trip can involve multiple destinations, hotels, flights and tours, all of which must be paid for and organized before ever leaving home.
That’s where travel advisors can ease their clients’ minds.
"Travel agents are travelers' one point of contact. From planning until the moment travelers return home, Travel agents are only one call away,” Stepping Out Travels’ Mandee Migliaccio said. “No need to waste your summer on hold for hours. Travel agents provide step-by-step planning and point-to-point details to ease travelers' concerns and give them peace of mind.”
With expertise in problem-solving and handling local customs and traditions, travelers will have peace of mind as they go on their adventure knowing someone has their back if any issues surface during the trip.
“As a travel advisor with over 30 years of expertise, I love to travel almost as much as I love curating vacations and special travel memories for my clients,” BeSpokeTravelGroup’s Sharon Campbell Little said. “I am able to provide my clients with firsthand experience and knowledge of many destinations, hotels and resorts, tours, restaurants and the lay of the land. This is REAL expertise, not reading from a website, book or brochure.”
In addition to taking the stress out of booking and easing their minds by being a safety net if anything were to go wrong, travel advisors can help give clients precisely what they want from an adventure, from all-inclusive resorts to expedition cruises to remote locations.
Exactly What You Want
Everyone is different and their trips must be unique to match their interests and desires, something agents are well-equipped to handle. With every vacation customizable and tailored for the clients, agents can take a regular holiday and make it the trip of a lifetime.
“Travel Agents can help take your summer vacation to the next level by curating a trip that includes experiences that are tailored to your specific wants and needs,” Northcutt Travel Agency’s Jordan Bradshaw said.
“Traveling goes beyond getting from point A to point B and Travel Agents are the ones that can help fill in all the gaps with unforgettable memories,” Bradshaw continued. “Not only will a Travel Agent help build that perfect vacation for you, but they will also be there as your single point of contact while others wait on hold to try to talk to a human being in the event of a mishap.”
Whether it’s a single person traveling the world to find love or a family exploring a Disney theme park to make their children’s dreams come true, an advisor can help understand a client’s needs and fulfill them through travel.
An agent can also help travelers avoid the same holdups that can inhibit a typical trip. From skipping lines at theme parks to arriving at a location for a relatively unknown tour, advisors can provide insight invaluable to a tourist booking a vacation.
“Have you ever been on vacation and wondered what all those people are waiting for?” MEI-Travel’s Heather Grodin said. “When you work with a travel agent you won't have to worry about that - we already have front-of-line passes for you so you're not wasting precious vacation time standing in line.”
Summer vacation should be a wonderful adventure for you and the people you love. Instead of stressing about the minute details that can add stress and drain enjoyment, working with a travel agent to ensure peace of mind can turn a regular trip into a dream vacation.
When booking and planning travel, always consider working with an advisor.
