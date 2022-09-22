Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Thu September 22 2022

How To Make Sure That You Have the Best Vacation Ever

Features & Advice Patrick Clarke September 22, 2022

A family working with a travel advisor
A family working with a travel advisor. (photo via South_agency / getty images)

Planning the vacation of your dreams can be stressful, time-consuming and costly if you choose to go it alone.

Much like travel insurance policies from award-winning companies such as Allianz Partners, travel advisors were among the heroes of pandemic-era travel and tourism, coming through for their clients when travel restrictions and positive COVID-19 tests became commonplace.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel graphic cartoon
ATELIER Playa Mujeres

gallery icon Discover Atelier Playa Mujeres for a Chance To Win a Free Stay

expeditions, Zodiacs, glacier, Arctic, Svalbard, Spitsbergen, abercrombie & kent, a&k

Abercrombie & Kent Launches 'Sell Three, Sail Free'...

Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

gallery icon Get Rewarded When You Become a Certified Atlantis Ambassador

Delta Vacations University

Delta Vacations University Returns After Two-Year Absence

While entry protocols have largely gone away, travel advisors can still provide unparalleled expertise and convenience.

After all, these travel professionals have seen and experienced much of the world or in other cases the destination they specialize in many times over and are able to serve as a guide for you during the planning process, taking in your specific passions and preferences to help craft the ideal travel itinerary and leading you to places and experiences you wouldn't discover through an online search.

When it comes to saving money, travel advisors will get you the best bang for your buck through their exclusive access to special rates and discounts. They can also steer you clear of potential pitfalls associated with online travel agencies such as deals that appear too good to be true.

A trusted travel advisor will also provide personal attention and support in the event that something doesn't go as planned. Whether it's arranging a welcome bottle of wine upon check-in to your suite or getting you a spot on that hard-to-book tour, travelers with an advisor in their corner are more likely to feel that personal touch and navigate an unexpected hiccup with ease.

If you're not sure where to start, head over to TravelSense.org to find a verified travel advisor based on your destination and journey type.

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more Features & Advice News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Pinnacle Trail, Lake George, Adirondacks

The Key Dates for Fall Foliage Travel

Insight from the Latest Portrait of American International Travelers

Jamaica Expects 2.6 Million Visitors by the End of 2022

Tips for Planning Holiday Travel This Year

Chase and Marriott Bonvoy Are Giving Away $50K Bucket List Trips

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS