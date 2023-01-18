How to Photograph Travel Experiences More Authentically
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz January 18, 2023
We’ve all seen and taken stiff family portraits at a theme park, perhaps, or maybe on a cruise or while visiting a global landmark. Yet when we look back at these photos, we often only remember how contrived they were, how long it took the kids to sit still and smile and look at the camera, or how, after several tries, we just decided to give up because our cheeks started hurting from smiling for too long, or because another family wanted a photo in that same spot, too.
These are quintessential vacation photos, and shouldn’t be completely derided, but they don’t have to be the only types of photos you take during a trip either.
With a stronger focus on more authentic, people-focused and sustainable trip styles this year also comes an increased desire to take photographs that reflect your travel journeys authentically, from the good to the funny to the downright unforgettable.
After all, what are photos if not some of the most personal souvenirs you can make for yourself while traveling?
We spoke to National Geographic photographer Katie Orlinsky, who recently found two of her photos in the publication's "2022: Pictures of the Year" issue, in an exclusive interview on how travelers can begin capturing their trips more authentically.
The first tip: use the camera you own!
Orlinsky explains: “Since I travel so much for work and assignments, when I'm traveling for fun or vacation I like to use my phone...I think the best camera is the one you have; if bringing a ‘real’ camera along causes any anxiety, then I'd say to just use your phone – they have great cameras on them.”
Landscape photos, she explains, are often a matter of perspective, and that can change when you change your height, your distance to and from what you’re photographing and other aspects.
“For landscape images, remember to try different angles, like climbing on something to get a little higher, or getting lower. And it can almost never hurt to get closer to the subject of your photo after taking the first shot, especially if you're using a phone, as their zooms are still not that great,” said Orlinsky. “And if there's ever people or strangers in my images, I always ask them if it is okay to take their picture, unless it's a big crowded tourist attraction when it's a given people will be taking pictures of each other.”
Her biggest tip for using a phone to take photos? Travelers can often easily adjust the exposure on their cameras, which translates roughly to how light or dark the camera’s image looks.
“I'm shocked how few people know you can easily fix the exposure on iPhones with a simple touch to the screen, and then scrolling your finger side to side. That's always my biggest tip!”
Photographing wildlife can be a big part of certain vacations, such as a safari or expedition trip, or a pleasant surprise opportunity. Either way, Orlinsky, who was able to photograph a tapir in its natural habitat, encourages patience and a calm demeanor when photographing wildlife.
“It's all about luck, or patience, or a combination of both,” she said. “If you have the luck of a memorable animal encounter, take the picture right away but try not to move your arms in jerky or fast motions that could scare them off. Oftentimes animals are more comfortable with cars passing by than people on foot, so take a few shots while in the car before quietly getting out.”
When taking photos during a specific trip, she suggests going one step further: making some sort of photo series or collection to enhance how you continue to look back at the photos and memories you made during that trip, even long after you return home.
“Photography is all about storytelling – every single image tells a story – but it's even more impactful when you can create a cohesive photo series or essay with multiple images,” said Orlinsky. “Try to think about photo stories you see in magazines like National Geographic, how there's variety in subject matter (portraits, landscapes, action shots), perspective (wide, medium, tight), composition and lighting, and try to tell a similar story about your own journey.”
Travel photos are some of the most memorable and meaningful souvenirs you can bring back from your travels. What will you photograph next?
