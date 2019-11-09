How You Can Help Places Impacted by 2019 Hurricane Season
Features & Advice Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Laurie Baratti November 08, 2019
As the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season comes to a close, ending officially on November 30, hospitality and travel industry players are continuing to come up with ways their customers can contribute toward ongoing relief efforts in the areas devastated by the storms, particularly Hurricane Dorian— the strongest recorded hurricane ever experienced in the Bahamas, which wiped out much of the Grand Bahama and Abaco islands.
Many local businesses have already set up online fundraising campaigns where the public can donate funds directly, which are routed to aid organizations, such as the American Red Cross, Bahamas Red Cross, Salvation Army, Mercy Corps, Americares and Global Giving.
But, possibly the most important way for travelers to support the Bahamas is by opting to take a trip there themselves.
Since much of the Bahamas’ hotel inventory is located on Nassau and New Paradise Island, which escaped the hurricane’s path, and several other popular Bahamian island destinations that also remain unaffected, the country is eager to welcome visitors.
In a previously released statement, The Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar declared the Bahamas open for business: “One important way to help is to plan a visit to our beautiful islands, and support our local businesses and keep our residents on the job.” He continued, “When travelers visit our islands, they contribute to our economy, and ensure our people remain employed and our government has resources to rebuild. A drop in tourism to our islands would compound the problem we are facing and slow the pace of our recovery.”
Ninan Chacko, CEO of Travel Leaders Group—which partnered with the Bahamian The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation to encourage bookings to the islands—pointed out, “Today’s travelers want to have a positive impact on the places they visit and people they meet. This is one situation where travel truly does help.”
Tropic Ocean Airways – #LetsGoBahamas Offer
South Florida-based amphibious airline Tropic Ocean Airways has partnered with Blue Tide Marine, Discovery Land Company Foundation, Global Empowerment Mission, and The Bahamian Government to provide assistance to Grand Bahama and Abaco.
The carrier has committed to donating ten percent of all profit from flights booked through the end of 2019 directly to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. To encourage sales, it’s also offering ten percent off of all flights booked through Thursday, November 28, 2019, though some exclusions apply.
Grand Isle Resort – Bahamas Strong Package
Grand Isle Resort on the island of Exuma is supporting its brothers and sisters on the northern islands through the Bahamas Strong Package, available through December 2020, donating ten percent of all package reservations to aid recovery efforts in Grand Bahama and Abaco.
The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort – Stronger Together Offer
For each minimum three-night booking of the Stronger Together Offer at this resort, Four Seasons will donate USD $200 to the International Medical Corps (IMC)—a global, non-profit, humanitarian organization established by volunteer doctors and nurses, who are working to provide on-the-ground physical and mental health services on the islands affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Baha Mar Campus – Pack with Love
On Nassau Paradise Island, three Baha Mar properties—Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Rosewood Baha Mar and SLS Baha Mar—continue to raise donations through their “Pack With Love” campaign. The initiative encourages visitors to Baha Mar’s properties to pack an extra item or two to be given directly to the victims of Hurricane Dorian. Guests will be afforded the opportunity to deliver their donations personally to refugees from Grand Bahama and The Abacos who are currently being housed in Nassau’s shelters.
Check out our new field kitchen on Abaco in The Bahamas! WCK's @SamBloch1 takes us behind the scenes on Day 65 of serving meals here since Hurricane Dorian hit. We've now delivered 1.75 million meals, with 300,000 cooked on Abaco alone – all with your support! #ChefsForBahamas pic.twitter.com/Qa1H1gDwyK— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) November 6, 2019
World Central Kitchen
Celebrity Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen (WCK) has quickly become recognized for its large-scale hunger relief activities on-the-scene at various disasters in recent years. After 68 days in the Bahamas, WCK has thus far delivered over 1.75 million meals to Hurricane Dorian’s victims.
A relief team began cooking out of facilities on Nassau at Atlantis Paradise Island, and has since built kitchens on Grand Bahama and Abaco, preparing hot meals for delivery to over 250 locations via 30 vehicles, five helicopters, two seaplanes, a 220-foot ship, four speedboats and an amphibious vehicle. Patrons can donate directly to this important effort, which benefits those affected by the hurricane, as well as survivors of other global disasters.
For more information, visit Bahamas.com/relief.
For more information on Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Bahamas, Nassau
For more Features & Advice News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS