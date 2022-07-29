Introduction to Lanzarote: Land of Warmth and Contrast
Located in the Canary Islands is the island of Lanzarote, a land of warmth and contrast. Its year-round warm weather and sunny skies draw thousands to its shores each year, while its stark landscapes, beautiful ocean vistas and unique history and focus on sustainability keep travelers returning.
About Lanzarote
Lanzarote is a Spanish island off the coast of West Africa and is part of the Canary Islands. Its capital is Arrecife, a notable cruise port for travelers heading on transatlantic voyages.
There are several different hotel zones across the island, usually located near the coastline to take advantage of its beaches. One unique aspect to the island’s tourism development are these zones, which were created to lessen the negative impact of the industry on the island’s natural beauty.
Much like travelers will visit Iceland for its stark volcanic landscapes and beautiful natural scenery, travelers love Lanzarote for the same reason. The volcanic island was designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1993 and is also part of a UNESCO-designated Geopark due to its volcanic history and geology, all of which create a perfect destination for travelers looking to experience a destination with a strong connection to nature.
“In these times, everyone is very sensible about the impact of climate change,” said Héctor Fernández, CEO of Turismo Lanzarote. “Destinations have to look at what’s happening in the world. In Lanzarote, I think we have many things to improve, but we try to have a destination for now and for the future…our competitors don’t have the same commitment about that.”
The island also has a strong connection with art, being called home by many artists, most notably César Manrique, much of whose inspiration came from the island’s natural beauty. He championed sustainable tourism beginning as early as 1966, and he’s considered one of the main reasons why the island is such a benchmark for sustainable tourism.
Sustainability
Lanzarote has a longer history with sustainability and stewardship than other destinations. It was the local artist César Manrique who worked to preserve the island’s natural beauty in the late 1960s. Today, it’s a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and was the first destination in the world to receive the Biosphere Responsible Tourism certification.
“We try to avoid the impact of tourism inside the island,” said Fernández. “The [majority] of our hotels and our tourism phenomenon is on the coast…we have two parts of the island: where tourism is offered and the rest of the island is completely clean.”
Additionally, Lanzarote and the nearby Chinijo Archipelago, which includes the island of La Graciosa, is part of a UNESCO-designated Geopark due to its significant geography and geology, much of it created and manipulated by volcanic activity.
On Lanzarote specifically, there are thirteen protected sites, including the Timanfaya National Park, a must-visit destination for any traveler. Tourist zones and towns are traditionally located on the coast, while the rest of the island is protected from development.
“Almost half of our territory has some level of protection, and that was the reason we got the certification of Biosphere Reserve…” said Fernández.
Lanzarote’s Attractions
Lanzarote offers a great variety of accommodations, including resorts, luxury accommodations, private villas and more. Most of them are centered near each other, as part of the island’s responsible tourism plan, which works to minimize the industry’s negative impact on natural resources.
Some of the stunning beaches are located in the tourist zones of Costa Teguise, Playa Blanca and Puerto del Carmen. The Charcones de Janubio is a unique water feature for travelers to discover, a swimmable series of crystal-clear pools of water near the coast that are surrounded by rocks.
Culture lovers will enjoy visiting the island’s many art galleries and museums, as well as the blending of natural wonders with art at one or many of the Centres for Art, Culture and Tourism, which were created by Manrique.
One such attraction is Los Jameos del Agua, a natural cavern and tunnel system turned into a tourist attraction, complete with a concert hall, restaurant and more. Mirador del Río is another such Manrique design, a modern viewpoint on top of the Risco de Famara escarpment featuring stunning vistas of the sea and the Chinijo Archipelago National Park.
Fernández believes it’s these attractions that make Lanzarote stand out as a destination: “I think that is our key argument to sell, because there you can find the atmosphere of Lanzarote.”
Timanfaya National Park is where travelers can find the stunning and harsh landscape created by the island’s last volcanic eruption only a few hundred years ago that left a town completely destroyed and preserved, much like a more recent version of Pompeii.
Travelers looking for the ultimate natural experience can take a ferry to nearby La Graciosa, where there are no asphalted roads and motor vehicles aren’t permitted. There, natural scenery and wildlife, like the Mediterranean monk seal, await.
“It’s easy to say that La Graciosa is our big attraction because it’s a beautiful island where you can return back in time one century,” said Fernández. “You can’t find any normal roads, you can’t find any cars. It’s completely special…you can relax your mind. You’re completely in another [time] period.”
Lanzarote has a unique approach to growing and producing wine. There are thirteen different bodegas, or wineries, on the island, and they all make use of volcanic ash to grow their grapes. Wine lovers can tour around the island following its wine route, wandering through lush vineyards growing up from the harsh landscape and enjoying wine tastings at each bodega while learning about their sustainable approaches.
Lanzarote is an incredible destination full of art, culture and nature. Curious yet? Visit Turismo Lanzarote’s website to learn more.
