Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Fri July 29 2022

Introduction to Lanzarote: Land of Warmth and Contrast

Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz July 29, 2022

Yaiza, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Turismo Lanzarote
The town of Yaiza in Lanzarote. (photo via Turismo Lanzarote)

Located in the Canary Islands is the island of Lanzarote, a land of warmth and contrast. Its year-round warm weather and sunny skies draw thousands to its shores each year, while its stark landscapes, beautiful ocean vistas and unique history and focus on sustainability keep travelers returning.

About Lanzarote

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
boy, wheelchair, beach, beach wheelchair

gallery icon 10 Accessible Beaches Across the US and Canada

Woman, airport, flight, departures, gate, terminal, mask, suitcase, luggage, baggage, COVID-19, pandemic

A4A Reaffirms US Airlines’ Commitment To the Traveling...

New Delta Sky Club at Tokyo Haneda Airport.

New Delta Sky Club Opens at Tokyo Haneda Airport

Waikiki Beach, Hawaii, Pleasant Holidays, Journese

Hawaii’s June 2022 Visitor Numbers Highest Since January...

ADVERTISING

Lanzarote is a Spanish island off the coast of West Africa and is part of the Canary Islands. Its capital is Arrecife, a notable cruise port for travelers heading on transatlantic voyages.

There are several different hotel zones across the island, usually located near the coastline to take advantage of its beaches. One unique aspect to the island’s tourism development are these zones, which were created to lessen the negative impact of the industry on the island’s natural beauty.

Much like travelers will visit Iceland for its stark volcanic landscapes and beautiful natural scenery, travelers love Lanzarote for the same reason. The volcanic island was designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1993 and is also part of a UNESCO-designated Geopark due to its volcanic history and geology, all of which create a perfect destination for travelers looking to experience a destination with a strong connection to nature.

Charco de los Clicos, Lanzarote, Turismo Lanzarote, Canary Islands
Charco de los Clicos on Lanzarote. (photo via Turismo Lanzarote)

“In these times, everyone is very sensible about the impact of climate change,” said Héctor Fernández, CEO of Turismo Lanzarote. “Destinations have to look at what’s happening in the world. In Lanzarote, I think we have many things to improve, but we try to have a destination for now and for the future…our competitors don’t have the same commitment about that.”

The island also has a strong connection with art, being called home by many artists, most notably César Manrique, much of whose inspiration came from the island’s natural beauty. He championed sustainable tourism beginning as early as 1966, and he’s considered one of the main reasons why the island is such a benchmark for sustainable tourism.

Sustainability

Tinajo, Lanzarote, Montana colorada, Canary Islands, Turismo Lanzarote
Montana Colorada in Tinajo, Lanzarote. (photo via Turismo Lanzarote)

Lanzarote has a longer history with sustainability and stewardship than other destinations. It was the local artist César Manrique who worked to preserve the island’s natural beauty in the late 1960s. Today, it’s a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and was the first destination in the world to receive the Biosphere Responsible Tourism certification.

“We try to avoid the impact of tourism inside the island,” said Fernández. “The [majority] of our hotels and our tourism phenomenon is on the coast…we have two parts of the island: where tourism is offered and the rest of the island is completely clean.”

Additionally, Lanzarote and the nearby Chinijo Archipelago, which includes the island of La Graciosa, is part of a UNESCO-designated Geopark due to its significant geography and geology, much of it created and manipulated by volcanic activity.

La Graciosa, Lanzarote, Turismo Lanzarote, Playa de las Conchas, Canary Islands
Playa de las Conchas on La Graciosa. (photo via Turismo Lanzarote)

On Lanzarote specifically, there are thirteen protected sites, including the Timanfaya National Park, a must-visit destination for any traveler. Tourist zones and towns are traditionally located on the coast, while the rest of the island is protected from development.

“Almost half of our territory has some level of protection, and that was the reason we got the certification of Biosphere Reserve…” said Fernández.

Lanzarote’s Attractions

Lanzarote offers a great variety of accommodations, including resorts, luxury accommodations, private villas and more. Most of them are centered near each other, as part of the island’s responsible tourism plan, which works to minimize the industry’s negative impact on natural resources.

Some of the stunning beaches are located in the tourist zones of Costa Teguise, Playa Blanca and Puerto del Carmen. The Charcones de Janubio is a unique water feature for travelers to discover, a swimmable series of crystal-clear pools of water near the coast that are surrounded by rocks.

Culture lovers will enjoy visiting the island’s many art galleries and museums, as well as the blending of natural wonders with art at one or many of the Centres for Art, Culture and Tourism, which were created by Manrique.

One such attraction is Los Jameos del Agua, a natural cavern and tunnel system turned into a tourist attraction, complete with a concert hall, restaurant and more. Mirador del Río is another such Manrique design, a modern viewpoint on top of the Risco de Famara escarpment featuring stunning vistas of the sea and the Chinijo Archipelago National Park.

Fernández believes it’s these attractions that make Lanzarote stand out as a destination: “I think that is our key argument to sell, because there you can find the atmosphere of Lanzarote.”

Timanfaya National Park, Lanzarote, Turismo Lanzarote, Canary Islands
Timanfaya National Park. (photo via Turismo Lanzarote)

Timanfaya National Park is where travelers can find the stunning and harsh landscape created by the island’s last volcanic eruption only a few hundred years ago that left a town completely destroyed and preserved, much like a more recent version of Pompeii.

Travelers looking for the ultimate natural experience can take a ferry to nearby La Graciosa, where there are no asphalted roads and motor vehicles aren’t permitted. There, natural scenery and wildlife, like the Mediterranean monk seal, await.

“It’s easy to say that La Graciosa is our big attraction because it’s a beautiful island where you can return back in time one century,” said Fernández. “You can’t find any normal roads, you can’t find any cars. It’s completely special…you can relax your mind. You’re completely in another [time] period.”

La Geria, Lanzarote, Lanzarote wine, Canary Islands, Turismo Lanzarote
La Geria, Lanzarote's wine country. (photo via Turismo Lanzarote)

Lanzarote has a unique approach to growing and producing wine. There are thirteen different bodegas, or wineries, on the island, and they all make use of volcanic ash to grow their grapes. Wine lovers can tour around the island following its wine route, wandering through lush vineyards growing up from the harsh landscape and enjoying wine tastings at each bodega while learning about their sustainable approaches.

Lanzarote is an incredible destination full of art, culture and nature. Curious yet? Visit Turismo Lanzarote’s website to learn more.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Canary Islands

For more Features & Advice News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Travel savings, budget, money.

How to Travel More Without Spending More

gallery icon The Top Adventure Travel Trends

Entertainment Is Playing a Big Role in Americans’ Vacation Plans

gallery icon 19 Hidden Travel Fees to Watch Out for This Summer

US Travel Demand Remains Strong Despite Inflation

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS