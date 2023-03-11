It's Time for Travelers to Spring Ahead
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli March 11, 2023
Sunday marks the day when we move our clocks forward one hour in most of the United States, meaning we lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight.
It can be a nightmare for travelers. While there is a movement afoot to "Lock the Clock,"
and just go with one standard time through the whole year instead of the fall and spring back and forth, we are nonetheless locked into the current system.
Travelers need to pay attention during this time because it affects them in a couple of ways.
For one, Daylight Savings Time makes plane and train travel even more difficult when you go from east to west. Word to the wise, they always print the local time on the train and plane tickets. Also, it’s tough enough to navigate the three-hour time difference between New York and Los Angeles, or Boston and Las Vegas. Throw in the extra one-hour time change, and the time change is even more difficult.
However, the time change has a more positive effect for travelers heading out on vacation and looking to do some sightseeing. When the clocks change, it still takes the same amount of time to arrive at your destination, but there's an added benefit--one more hour of daylight. That means an extra hour of beach time or sightseeing. Still, you do lose on sleep--at least until your body "catches up."
