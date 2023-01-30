Making the Most of National Plan for Vacation Day
If you're like the majority of Americans, you're likely leaving a lot of hard-earned time off from work on the table. Those untapped hours may even include some crucial paid time off allowing you to get away from the daily grind and experience new places without missing out on a steady paycheck.
It's no secret that the U.S. has been overworked for some time now and it's a big reason why the U.S. Travel Association has been on a mission to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day on the last Tuesday of every January in recent years.
This year, National Plan for Vacation Day falls on the final day of the month, January 31. Making the most of it starts with simply being aware.
Working with a trusted travel advisor is the easiest way to ensure that your dream trip for 2023 or beyond lives up to expectation but even if you don't take that trip the simple act of planning travel has been proven to boost moods and increase overall happiness.
Let's put it this way, there are far worse ways to spend 24 hours than diving into social media hashtags or reading TripAdvisor reviews when the outcome can be significant excitement at no cost (assuming you have a Wi-Fi connection).
That's just the beginning though as travelers aware of this annual celebration can take advantage of numerous deals, discounts and giveaways like Reno Tahoe's contest awarding free roundtrip tickets to the beloved destination.
"Travel is an integral element of the human experience," Reno Tahoe President and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement. "Travel is known to increase mental and physical health; it creates art; it builds a sense of understanding between cultures; it supports infrastructure; and it creates industry that allows the economic well-being of countless individuals, families and destinations around the world."
What's more, Sonesta Hotels is celebrating with a Name Your Vacation Giveaway available now through February 5 providing travelers a chance to win 100,000 Sonesta Travel Pass points, which is the equivalent of five free nights at select properties.
Long after the contests expire, the amazing travel deals will remain if you know where to look and who to ask.
Have a destination and trip type in mind? Start your search for a stellar travel advisor with Trip Quote, a tool that will customize your needs and allow you to receive multiple quotes from ASTA (American Society of Travel Advisors) verified experts.
