Malta and Israel Host Joint Tourism Promotion Event
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff November 02, 2021
Malta Tourism Authority and the Israel Ministry of Tourism held a joint promotion event in New York City to promote tourism to the Mediterranean region.
Keith Azzopardi, Malta’s Ambassador to the U.S. in Washington, and Vanessa Frazier, Malta’s representative to the U.N. in New York, co-hosted the event, which took place at New York's Park East Synagogue.
Terry Dale, president and CEO of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), was a featured speaker along with Michelle Buttigieg, representative North America Malta Tourism Authority; Eyal Carlin, director general Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) North America; and Chad Martin, director North East Region, IMOT.
Dale said in his remarks that the two destinations have a lot in common.
"They share the Mediterranean Sea, similar cuisines, diversity and of course rich in history, archaeology and attract religious pilgrimages," said Dale. "Their cultures both reflect the rich mosaic of people that make up their population. Yet despite their similarities, they each have such a unique heritage and flavor that they make this a unique two destination experience.”
Direct flights between the two countries have now resumed, connecting them with a short two-and-a-half-hour flight and making it easy to combine Malta and Israel for a joint Mediterranean itinerary.
Buttigieg highlighted the Jewish Heritage Malta program, which launched recently. In her remarks, she said, "so few people know that there is a Jewish Community in Malta and that Jewish history in Malta dates back to the time of the Phoenicians. This special program enables visitors to Malta, to be able to locate and identify points of Jewish interest as well as to enable them to connect with the small but vibrant local Maltese Jewish community.”
Martin noted that each has a rich Mediterranean culture.
“Few may know of Malta’s rich Jewish history, just as others often forget that in addition to being the Holy Land, Israel is also a Mediterranean destination with a rich diversity of cultures both historically and presently," he said. "By working together we help to remind, inform and, of course, motivate travelers to visit both destinations."
Yoram Elgrabli, vice president, North and Central America, El Al Israel Airlines, also shared a presentation at the event and provided a door prize of a roundtrip ticket to Tel Aviv on behalf of El Al.
