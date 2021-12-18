Missing the Sun? Here Are 5 US Destinations To Find It This Winter
Features & Advice Broadry December 18, 2021
Between the early sunset, temperature drops and snow flurries it’s clear for many that winter is here in full force. The days of endless sunshine are behind us for the foreseeable future but that doesn’t mean that you can’t see the sun until then. Take a trip to some of these destinations that boast sunshine nearly 365 days a year!
Yuma, Arizona
Yuma is not only known as the sunniest city in the U.S., but also the world. This destination should be at the top of your list of where to find the sun this winter. The city prides itself on having 308 sunny days a year and 11 hours of sunshine per day in the winter. Hard to beat that! Yuma is the perfect spot to nearly guarantee that you’ll be headed toward sunshine this winter.
Where to stay: Traveling by RV? Check out Foothill Village RV Resort, perfect for all those looking to bask in the Yuma sun, whether you’re a party of one or bringing the whole family. Enjoy the sunshine at the resort’s swimming pool, hot tub or shuffleboard courts. Sprinkle in a few indoor activities with some time at the billiards room and library.
Where to stay: If you’re looking for a rental cottage during your time in Yuma, try a stay at Araby Acres RV Resort. They have a full calendar of activities each month and onsite amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, business center, laundry, and clubhouse. You’ll enjoy a whole new outlook after a sun-filled stay.
Sedona, Arizona
Another popular destination for some much-needed sunshine is Sedona, Arizona! With 278 days of sun each year on average, it’s very likely you’ll enjoy plenty of sunny days during your visit. Located outside of the Coconino National Forest, there’s plenty to explore while you’re enjoying the sunshine. Try hiking the Devil’s Bridge Trail and see the largest natural sandstone arch in Sedona. Hiking’s not your thing? Take a drive on the Red Rock Scenic Byway or visit local wineries to enjoy the views, and wine!
Where to stay: Check out the Verde Valley RV Campground just outside Sedona in Cottonwood. This campground offers resort-style amenities that include a pool, hot tub, mini golf, a dog park, hiking and biking trails, shuffleboard and much more. They offer unique accommodations such as tiny houses that sleep three guests, as well as cabins and cottages that offer spectacular views of the Verde River Canyon. If you’re traveling in your RV, they offer plenty of RV sites with full hookups complete with 30 and 50 amp service.
Vero Beach, Florida
With 232 days of sun, Vero Beach, Florida offers visitors plenty of chances to soak up some vitamin D. Activities in Vero Beach are almost as abundant as its sunny days! The ever-popular McKee Botanical Garden, the Vero Beach Museum of Art, Pelican Isle National Wildlife Refuge, South Beach Park and the McLarty Treasure Museum are just some of the great attractions and activities Vero Beach offers.
Where to stay: Right in the heart of Vero Beach, Sunshine Travel RV Resort offers guests a relaxing atmosphere to soak up the sun! With shuffleboard courts, a swimming pool, mini golf, dog park and fitness center, it’s hard to be bored between the resort activities and all that Vero Beach has to offer. Drive the RV to this resort or rent an adorable cottage to round out your stay in Vero Beach.
Harlingen, Texas
Head down to the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas to continue your pursuit of the sun. Harlingen boasts of 229 days of sunshine each year. Sunshine isn’t the only thing to enjoy in this South Texas town, as visitors are drawn to the welcoming southern hospitality they experience on their visits. The activities are bound to keep you busy all day too. Visit the sandy beaches of nearby South Padre Island, try out some watersports or fish on the Gulf.
Where to stay: Tropic Winds RV Resort in Harlingen is the perfect escape to the sun this winter! Guests enjoy the resort amenities which include a swimming pool and hot tub, pickleball and bocce ball courts, a library and billiards room, and much more. In addition to the RV sites the resort offers, guests can also stay in the cottage rentals which offer all the comforts of home.
Donna, Texas
Neighbor to sunny city Harlingen, Donna has an impressive 227 days of sunshine a year. Are you a birding enthusiast or looking to take up a new hobby? The Rio Grande Valley is known for the wide variety of migratory birds that stay in the area throughout the winter. While you’re here, check out the Estero Llano Grande State Park to learn more about the species that visit the area and walk through the marshes to check out the unique birds that visit the area.
Where to stay: Victoria Palms RV Resort gives guests the perfect spot to get away from it all and is complete with a full restaurant, tropical pool and outdoor whirlpool hot tubs, fitness center, two-story craft center and more. Just minutes from all that downtown Weslaco has to offer, it’s a no brainer to check out this RV resort that offers vacation cottages as well as RV sites.
Don’t let the cold hold you in its grip this winter. Go in search of the sun – and give yourself the best chance of finding it when you visit these fantastic warm weather destinations!
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
How Travel Advisors Can Prepare for a Flurry of Holiday Marriage Proposals
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Broadry
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS