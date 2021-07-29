Last updated: 01:12 PM ET, Thu July 29 2021

MMGY Global Announces Rebranding Partnership With Tourism Cares

July 29, 2021

Globe On Moss In Forest
Tourism Cares remains focused on a sustainable future for travel. (RomoloTavani/ iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MMGY has announced it is working on a rebranding effort with nonprofit organization Tourism Cares.

MMGY Global has reenvisioned the organization’s brand platform and repositioned its role in the travel and tourism industry. The new platform aims to guide travel professionals and travelers to consider decisions that tie into sustainable practices that directly benefit and preserve local communities, culture and biodiversity.

With MMGY, Tourism Cares has elevated its messaging on sustainable travel and tourism to better express why it is more important than ever to make responsible choices as the world tries to recover from a global pandemic.

“We are excited to announce the rebranding of Tourism Cares, an organization with a vision to positively impact the people and places of travel,” said Greg Takehara, CEO of Tourism Cares. “Tourism Cares’ new branding and messaging aims to entice professionals and travelers alike to understand, relate and take part in the movement that is sustainable travel and tourism. This rebrand is a significant initiative for Tourism Cares as the organization continues to provide the tools and resources to create the foundation for new models of tourism. We greatly appreciate the partnership of MMGY Global in accomplishing this initiative.”

Through its new rebranding strategy, Tourism Cares has an updated logo and a call to action “Go Somewhere Good.” The organization strives for the long-term survival of travel, and “Go Somewhere Good” aims to convey that to the industry.

