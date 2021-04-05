New ‘Back to Travel’ Campaign Offering Credits to Support Industry
Features & Advice Donald Wood April 05, 2021
Booking.com announced a new Back to Travel campaign that will provide a $50 post-stay promotional travel credit to support the industry.
As part of the Back to Travel campaign, Booking.com is offering the credit for Americans that are ready to discover new and familiar places again. The website also conducted a survey to support the campaign.
The data from the study revealed that 74 percent of accommodation partners in the United States said they are cautiously optimistic about the future of their business, but 60 percent believe the government should do more to support the industry during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Travelers surveyed also support the industry’s push for government aid, with 66 percent saying officials should implement measures to help the industry recover and provide financial subsidies.
Americans are ready to get back on the road, as 68 percent of respondents said they would rather travel in 2021 over finding true love, while 70 percent said they would give up their favorite vice to vacation again.
Another 71 percent of Americans said the spread of COVID-19 vaccines makes them feel more hopeful and optimistic about traveling this year. The pandemic also caused 60 percent of Americans to re-evaluate the importance travel plays on their lives.
The study also found that 61 percent of respondents now deem it more important than before the pandemic and realized the importance it plays on their emotional well-being.
