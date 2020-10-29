New COVID Safe List Helping to Keep Businesses Open
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz October 29, 2020
Businesses everywhere, including those in the travel industry, have seen large losses this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only that, but many people no longer trust those around them to take the correct precautions or get tested even if they may be asymptomatic.
Helping to grow safety and peace of mind while patronizing businesses, the COVID Safe List is a database that lets people input their recent COVID-19 test results, which are then shared with the businesses they patronize.
The database is private, secure and HIPAA-compliant, which means that no one else besides the businesses a person gives information to will see the test results. The database is free for people to use. Businesses must pay a fee to obtain the test result information.
Businesses, like airlines, gyms, bars and local stores, can mitigate the risks to themselves and their patrons by using this database to help them create COVID-free zones. A bar, for instance, can host a COVID-free night for people.
"The COVID Safe List is a win-win," says creator Keith Marz. "The business starts generating revenue until normal status returns and customers increase their level of comfort and security. Instead of zero customers and business owners being at personal risk themselves from their patrons, a public-facing establishment can narrow the odds dramatically and build a small element of trust. Until - and even after - every American has access to tests-on-demand, the COVID Safe List can provide an exponentially greater level of security versus our current social model which is a complete mystery whether someone is infected or has antibodies or not."
While the COVID Safe List isn’t 100 percent effective, it can be a step in the right direction to continue to have businesses be open and functioning before a vaccine becomes widely available.
For more information, please visit COVIDsafelist.com.
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS