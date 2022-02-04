Optimizing the Guest Experience During the Contactless Era
The field of hospitality is relationship-driven, and for decades, these relationships have been built on face-to-face interactions. Then came COVID-19. Soon, guests were checking in through smartphone apps and self-service kiosks, and it felt like the human element of the industry was all but ripped away.
As we’ve navigated through several waves of COVID and the easing of many early restrictions, the desire for contactless technology continues. And so, a dilemma remains – how do you build relationships and maintain that cornerstone of connection with your guests in a digital age?
The answer, as so many things have been during the pandemic, is to adapt. The desire for interaction is still there; only the methods have changed. With the right technology, you can keep up with industry modernization and still build meaningful guest relationships while contactless – from pre-check-in to after they leave your property.
Here’s where to start.
Keeping Guests Engaged Before Their Stay
One of the best parts of traveling is the anticipation of a new adventure. Hoteliers can capitalize on this excitement by sharing all there is to look forward to with their soon-to-be guests.
The first way to do this is to keep guests informed. With ever-changing health protocols and regulations, having information available before their arrival is pertinent to guests. Sending an email that includes the most up-to-date information on health protocols, amenity changes and regulations is one way to reassure guests that they know everything they need to before arriving.
You can also ramp up your guest engagement by offering service and amenity discounts. To excite guests even more, send them personalized offers for select activities like dining, spa services and other premium amenities. Not only does this serve to entice your guests, but it can also boost revenue.
Lastly, consider leaving a personalized welcome. Even (or especially!) with contactless tech, it is still essential for guests to know they are in the care of real people. Leaving a personal note or welcome gift is a great way to remind them – plus, it can be executed with social distancing in mind. Don’t be afraid to get creative! Consider partnering with a local business to provide small gifts and give your guests a taste of the local flair.
Optimizing the On-Site Experience
Once guests arrive on your property, it’s time to create an incredible on-site experience. Technology can also play a vital role in this stage – so use it to your advantage. Have some ready-made resources available to your guests as they enjoy their stay.
First, consider the value of SMS communication. Even the most independent of guests can have questions. That’s why text messaging has become a growing method of guest communication, with 36 percent of guests listing the ability to text a hotel of moderate to extreme importance in 2021. Guests can easily contact someone without having to sacrifice their poolside lounger. You can also send guests important information to keep on hand, like dinner reservations or spa appointment reminders.
You can also keep guests engaged during their stay by sharing recommendations for local restaurants, sites, activities and shops. Since most of your guests are likely coming from different areas, it can be helpful to provide them ideas of enjoyable activities to do while they’re in town, plus it provides a boost to your local economy.
Staying Connected After Check-Out
Just because your guests have left doesn’t mean you need to stop engaging. Keeping memories of their trip (and your hotel) top of mind encourages them to return and shows that you care about their experience.
First, ask for a review. Within a few days of a guest’s departure is the peak time to ask for a review, as feedback will still be fresh. You can place a link to popular review sites in a follow-up email or send a text.
You can also encourage guests to share their memories via social media and tag your business. Not only does this provide you with the chance to interact with them, but it also creates valuable content for your business. To encourage past guests to share more memories, you can offer to share tagged posts on your social feeds.
Lastly, incentives are an effective strategy to keep engagement up and encourage repeat visitors. While they may not work for every guest, those who frequent your hotel can reap additional benefits while helping you maintain bookings. Incentives can vary widely from free nights and upgrades to discounts and other prizes.
Using Technology to Improve the Guest Experience
Even as the industry continues to change from the analog systems of years past, this does not mean that we must forgo the human element of the business. This is the facet of the industry that keeps guests coming back. While our modes of interaction have shifted quicker than anticipated, and property management systems are more robust than ever, the desire to connect and provide a memorable experience remains the same. Technology is ushering in a new era of hospitality – one marked by convenience, efficiency and greater guest expectations. Your PMS is the key to maintaining these standards, facilitating connection and ultimately improving the guest experience.
This article was written by Adelle Rodriguez, Marketing Director, RMS North America. As marketing director, Adelle leads all demand-driving, brand and revenue growth efforts for RMS North America. She develops and manages high-yield integrated marketing campaigns that deliver measurable returns and positive customer experiences. Internally, Adelle leads strategic, organization-wide workflow management efforts to eliminate silos and streamline processes. She is a skilled operational strategist, elevating customer brand experience through smarter system designs.
