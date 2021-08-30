Rick Steves Talks Europe Travel, New Season of ‘Monday Night Travel’ Show
August 30, 2021
When most Americans think of European travel, they think of Rick Steves.
This September, the expert on travel to Europe returns with another season of his fun-filled virtual Monday Night Travel show. He launched the show in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when travel to Europe was shut down.
The virtual show through Zoom gives travelers a chance to hear from Rick about his past travel experiences as viewers watch an episode of his hit public television show. Rick adds his commentary while drinking a glass of wine and answers viewers' questions live.
There are two showings on Mondays—one at 5:30 p.m. Pacific / 8:30 p.m. Eastern and another at 7:00 p.m. Pacific / 10:00 p.m. Eastern. The events are completely free, last about 75 minutes and are typically attended by over 3,000 households.
We spoke with Rick to learn more about his upcoming schedule of shows, his thoughts on traveling to Europe in 2021 and how bookings look for his 2022 tours.
TravelPulse (TP): What can viewers look forward to with the return of “Monday Night Travel” this fall?
Rick Steves (RS): It’s a thrill to invite thousands of traveling friends into my living room every Monday — and the party will continue on Sept. 13, when tour guide Federico Garcia Barroso joins the fun for a lively virtual trip through Spain. And on Sept. 20, my friend and co-author Gene Openshaw and I will take you back to 1978 for a trip down the “Hippie Trail” with us, from Istanbul to Kathmandu. More than 8 million people recently enjoyed my Facebook series about this trip, so I expect this MNT to be an especially big party.
TP: Which destinations will be featured on the virtual show this fall?
RS: Stow away with me as I visit my favorite places in Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, Bulgaria, and England — and come along as I take the trip of a lifetime down 1978’s Hippie Trail, visit Europe’s best underground wonders, explore cemeteries and crypts, and blitz through Europe’s five tiniest countries. Note: You can find full descriptions and register for September’s shows here at www.ricksteves.com/mnt.
TP: What should travelers visiting Europe in 2021 expect?
RS: Now more than ever, it’s smart to understand entry requirements and reconfirm specifics as you plan and travel. Pack your patience, expect the unexpected, stay flexible and commit to follow all local COVID-19 guidelines (masking, social distancing, and so on). Travelers can find more detailed guidance here: www.ricksteves.com/tours/coronavirus-faq.
TP: Your number one tip for first-timers visiting Europe?
RS: Pack light, pack light, pack light! Think about it: Have you ever met anyone who, after five trips, brags, “Every year I pack heavier”? At my company, we’ve taken tens of thousands of people of all ages and styles on tours through Europe with one carry-on bag. For many, this is a radical concept — but they manage, and they’re glad they did. After you enjoy that sweet mobility and freedom, you’ll never go any other way.
TP: Europe’s reopening is still pretty fresh, but how are you feeling about the outlook for touring Europe this fall/winter and into 2022?
RS: Here at Rick Steves’ Europe, we’re very conservative with our planning and will run tours only if we’re confident we can do so safely, efficiently, and in the experiential way that’s so integral to the Rick Steves style of touring. Our 2022 tours are almost completely sold out, and I’m fully expecting to bring 30,000 travelers to Europe next year.
TP: What advice would you give to travel advisors selling European vacations right now?
RS: Be prepared to be flexible and generous with your customers. In the early months of 2020, we had deposits from about 24,000 travelers — and we fully refunded all of them, no strings attached. That’s not just good ethics; it’s good business. I’m in this for the long haul, and I want travelers to know that we are a company they can count on.
